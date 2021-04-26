Real estate sales, transactions presented by People’s Credit Union

Real estate, like any industry, is based on the foundation of supply and demand. Sellers are seeing premium prices for their homes due to low interest rates and even lower inventory; which makes for a very competitive environment from a buyer’s perspective.

If you’re considering selling or simply want to know what your home may be worth in today’s market, I am offering confidential, complimentary, and no-strings-attached home value analyses to anyone interested. If you have any real estate questions, please give me a call directly at 401-241-1851 or email me at TylerB@remaxnewportri.com.

In the meantime, here’s what sold in Newport County last week.

Newport

63 John Street sold for $1.8 million on April 23. This 3,270 sq. ft home has 6 bedrooms and 4.2 baths.

119 Spring Street sold for $1,175,000 on April 23. This 3,612 sq. ft home has 6 beds and 3.1 baths.

28 West Narragansett Avenue sold for $804,000 on April 22. This 1,698 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2 baths.

4 Findlay Place sold for $440,000 on April 23. This 988 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 1 bath.

27 High Street #6 sold for $951,000 on April 23. This 1,469 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 2.1 baths.

132 Swinburne Row sold for $602,000 on April 22. This 1,181 sq. ft. home has 2 beds and 1.1 baths.

2 Capella S sold for $343,000 on April 21. This 756 sq. ft home has 1 bed and 1 bath.

4 Mann Avenue #A sold for $318,000 on April 22. This 585 sq. ft home has 1 bed and 1 bath.

495 Spring Street sold for $1.3 million on April 21. This multi-family is 3,718 sq. ft.

Middletown

1581 West Main Road sold for $379,000 on April 23. This 1,829 sq. ft home has 5 beds and 2 baths.

391 393 Aquidneck Avenue sold for $635,000 on April 22. This home spans 2,996 sq. ft.

Portsmouth

297 Glen Road sold for $893,000 on April 19. This 2,402 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 2.1 baths.

86 Mitchells Lane sold for $706,000 on April 19. This 2,341 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 3 baths.

23 Canton Avenue sold for $640,000 on April 23. This 2,462 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2.1 baths.

Jamestown

A home (no address provided) in East Shore Road neighborhood sold for $820,000. This 2,176 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2.1 baths.

27 Southwest AVenue sold for $675,000 on April 22. This 1,750 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 3 baths.

Tiverton

20 Shirley Street sold for $655,000 on April 23. This 1,818 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 1.1 baths.

106 108 Forand Lane sold for $560,000 on April 23. This 945 sq. ft home has 1 bed and 1 bath.

1465 Crandall Road sold for $422,500 on April 20. This 1,452 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2 baths.

5 Fay Street sold for $325,000 on April 19. This 1,176 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 1 bath.

154 Hayden Avenue sold for $289,000 on April 22. This 1,295 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 1 bath.

139 Leeshore Lane sold for $971,111 on April 20. This 2,876 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 2.1 baths.

45 Starboard Drive #460 sold for $520,000 on April 21. This 1,527 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 2 baths.

Little Compton

No recorded transactions.