Real estate sales, transactions presented by People’s Credit Union

Real estate, like any industry, is based on the foundation of supply and demand. Sellers are seeing premium prices for their homes due to low-interest rates and even lower inventory; which makes for a very competitive environment from a buyer’s perspective.

If you’re considering selling or simply want to know what your home may be worth in today’s market, I am offering confidential, complimentary, and no-strings-attached home value analyses to anyone interested.

If you have any real estate questions, please give me a call directly at 401-241-1851 or email me at TylerB@remaxnewportri.com.

In the meantime, here’s what sold in Newport County last week.

Newport

59 Second Street sold for $1.582 million on April 9. This 2,344 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2 baths.

15 Hammersmith Road #1 A sold for $800,000 on April 9. This 2,207 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 2.1 baths.

7 Bacheller Street sold for $655,000 on April 5. This 1,290 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2 baths.

11 Catherine Street #A sold for $422,000 on April 5. This 920 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 1.1 baths.

70 Carroll Avenue #1014 sold for $285,000 on April 8. This 875 sq ft has 2 beds and 1.1 baths.

405 Thames Street #456 sold for $5,500 on April 6. This timeshare is 700 sq. ft and has 1 beds and 1 baths.

Middletown

1544 Green End Avenue sold for $875,000 on April 6. This 1,752 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 2 baths.

955 Wapping Road sold for $1.1 million on April 7.

Portsmouth

255 Hedley Street sold for $751,500 on April 7. This 2,572 sq. ft home hs 4 beds and 3 baths.

107 Dighton Avenue sold for $582,000 on April 6. This 1,910 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2.1 baths.

48 Caiger Lane sold for $529,000 on April 9. This 1,498 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2 baths.

29 Sweet Farm Road sold for $510,000 on April 5. This 2,326 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2.1 baths.

39 Cherokee Drive sold for $499,000 on April 8. This 1,344 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2.1 baths.

7 Flint Corn Road sold for $410,000 on April 8. This 1,008 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 1 baths.

13 Aquidneck Avenue sold for $385,000 on April 8. This 1,022 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 1 bath.

223 Mail Coach Road sold for $379,900 on April 9. This 980 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 1.1 baths.

197 Cedar Avenue sold for $330,000 on April 6. This 959 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 2 baths.

74 Cove Street sold for $275,000 on April 5. This 880 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 1 bath.

125 Corys Lane #Enterprise sold for $532,650 on April 6. This 1,305 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2.1 baths.

28 Cornell Drive sold for $460,000 on April 7. This 1,648 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 2 baths.

Jamestown

26 Starboard Avenue sold for $1.45 million on April 5. This 3,200 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 4.1 baths.

Tiverton

Nothing to report.

Little Compton

20 Taylor’s Lane S sold for $1.71 million on April 5. This 2,154 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2.2 baths.