Middletown-based Rite-Solutions was recently awarded a $23.5-million, five-year IT services contract by the Naval Undersea Warfare Center (NUWC).

The company will support NUWC’s Activity Chief Information Officer (ACIO)/Information Technology (IT) Division, which is responsible for managing and maintaining the Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division, Newport’s (NUWCDIVNPT’s) voice and data computer networks, including network backbone architecture for services such as email, web-based applications, database applications, file storage, and printing, according to a press release sent out on Rite-Solutions behalf.

According to their website, Rite-Solutions, Inc. is “an award-winning small business specializing in system engineering, software development, information technology (IT), and cyber security for government and commercial segments”.

The NUWCDIVNPT data network, which includes 6,500 Research, Development, Test & Evaluation IT assets, provides the command with robust, secure, and fault-tolerant internal network services. It also supports external network connectivity to over 4,000 seats via multiple networks, including the Defense Research and Engineering Network (DREN) and Secure DREN.

The NUWCDIVNPT telephone network provides desktop telephone services to over 5,000 locations through the division’s internal Public Branch Exchange (PBX). The Information Technology Division is also responsible for operating media center (MC) services, such as the Integrated Display Center (IDC) and video teleconferencing (VTC) facilities, which provides state-of-the-art video, data, and worldwide telecommunication services over unclassified and classified IP networks, and/or ISDN.

“We are thrilled that NUWC chose to renew the contract with us,” says Dennis McLaughlin, CEO and President at Rite-Solutions in a statement. “While we are rapidly expanding into new technologies that give the Navy an information advantage, IT services and security remain a critical component of what we offer.”

“Cybersecurity touches every part of this contract,” adds Rocky Reeves, Rite-Solutions Sr. Vice President and Director of IT Services in a statement. “Our network, telephone, and audio-visual engineers supporting this contract must meet strict DoD Cybersecurity Workforce (CSWF) requirements.” Security certifications include Security+ce, CompTIA Advanced Security Practitioner (CASP), and Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP). Operating system certifications include Cisco Certified Network Architects (CCNA), Cisco Certified Network Professionals (CCNP), and Red Hat LINUX.

In addition to NUWCDIVNPT’s Enterprise Infrastructure located in Newport, RI, remote detachment support is also required for voice, video, and data networks located in West Palm Beach, FL; Andros Island, BS; Seneca Lake, NY; Fishers Island, NY; Dodge Pond, CT; Kings Bay, GA; Fort Story, VA; and Norfolk, VA.

Rite-Solutions has offices in Rhode Island, Connecticut, and Washington D.C.