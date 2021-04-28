What’s Up Newp is keeping an eye on the status of major events that are scheduled in Newport County and across Rhode Island in 2021.

Due to evolving COVID-19 guidance and restrictions, the status of events will continue to change and be updated. We will continue to update this list with more events and announcements in the coming days, weeks, and months, so be sure to come back often for the latest updates!

We’ll update the status of events as they are confirmed, canceled, postponed, etc. A few important notes;

An event on this schedule is simply that – scheduled, that does not mean that it is 100% moving forward or confirmed, so use caution with planning.

Confirmed means that event organizers have announced that they are moving forward with plans, actively promoting that the events will go on as scheduled.

To Be Announced (TBA) means that we’re waiting on dates, updates from organizers.

Know of an event or update that we somehow missed? Email Ryan@whatsupnewp.com.

2021 Calendar of Events

This story was originally published on March 9 It was last updated on April 28.

April

3: Easter Egg Hunt & Brunch at Rosecliff (Canceled)

9 – 18: Newport Restaurant Week – Remix (Confirmed)

9 – 18: Newport Daffodil Days (Newport’s Daffodil Days change festival plans, expands to a month-long celebration)

9 – 5/16: Daffodil Days at Blithewold Mansion (Confirmed)

15 – July 4: Asian Lantern Spectacular at RWPZoo (Confirmed)

17 – 30: 2nd Annual Hotel Week (Confirmed)

17: Rhode Races Newport (Moved to May 22)

22 – 30: Newport Arboretum Week (Confirmed)

23 – 24: Newport Craft Beer Festival (Postponed/ More info to be announced)

25: Clamdigger 5-mile and 5K Road Race (Confirmed)

29 – May 3: Be Green Kids Consignments Spring/Summer Sale at Longplex (Confirmed)

Newport Night Run (Postponed to April 9, 2022)

May

2: Aquidneck Island National Police Parade (Canceled)

22: Newport Food Truck & Craft Beer Festival (Postponed to October 16 & 17)

22: Rhode Races Newport (Moving forward. City Council approved the Special event license for this event on March 24)

22 – 23: Newport Oyster & Chowder Festival (Moving forward. City Council approved the Special event license for this event on March 24)

28 – 30: Rogue Island Comedy Festival (Confirmed)

28 – 31: Boots On The Ground For Heroes Memorial at Fort Adams (Confirmed)

Dates TBA: newportFILM Outdoor Series

newportFILM Outdoor Series Dates TBA: Waterfire

June

5: Opening match of 2021 Newport Polo Season – USA vs Switzerland (Confirmed)

6: BankNewport 10 Miler (Race currently scheduled)

6: Memorial Board Parade around Newport Harbor (Permit approved by Newport City Council)

11 – 13: New York Yacht Club: 167th Annual Regatta (Confirmed)

12: Gaspee Days Parade (Confirmed)

18 – 20: Newport Flower Show (Reimagined as “Back In Bloom)

21 – 24: Newport Charter Yacht Show (Moving forward. City Council approved the Special event license for this event on March 24)

25 – 27: Newport Pride Weekend (Confirmed)

26: Rhode Races Independence (Confirmed)

26 – 27: Wickford in Bloom (Confirmed)

July

3: Jamestown Fireworks Display

4: Newport Fireworks Display (TBA)

4 – 20: Newport Music Festival (Confirmed)

5: Bristol Fourth of July Parade (Confirmed)

9 – 11: Secret Garden Tour – Summer Tour – A New View (Confirmed)

10 -11: Wickford Arts Festival

10 – 11: Newport Regatta

11 – 18: International Tennis Hall of Fame Open (Moving forward. City Council approved the Special event license for this event on March 24)

17 – 18: Sail Newport 12mR Regatta

18 – 24: Providence Fringe Festival

23 – 25 & 26 – 28: Newport Folk Festival (Latest Details)

30 – 8/1: Newport Jazz Festival (Latest Details)

August

6-8: Charlestown Seafood Festival

9 – 13: Rhode Island International Film Festival

11 -15: 55th Washington County Fair

20 – 21: British Car Festival

20 – 21: IYRS Summer Gala (Permit approved by Newport City Council)

22: Coaching Weekend (Postponed to 2022)

24 – 29: 18th C.Thomas Clagett, Jr. Memorial Clinic and Regatta (Confirmed)

24 – 29: U.S. Para Sailing Championships at Sail Newport

28 – 29: J/Fest Regatta

Date TBA: Wet Paint

September

3 – 5: Rhythm & Roots Festival

5: IYRS 42nd Annual Newport Classic Yacht Regatta (Permit approved by Newport City Council)

11 – 12: Rhode Island Seafood Festival

16 – 19: Newport International Boat Show

17 – 19: Newport Mansions Wine & Food Festival

18: Rhode Races Jamestown

25: Newport Saint Patrick’s Day Parade (Tentative)

30 – 9/3: Audrain’s Newport Concours & Motor Week

October

2 – 3: Norman Bird Sanctuary’s Harvest Fair

2: Newport Festa Italiana Festival In The Park

3: Ocean Road 10K

9 – 11: 55th Scituate Art Festival

9 – 11: Woonsocket Autumnfest (Confirmed)

10: Amica Newport Marathon & Half Marathon

10: Broadway Street Fair

8 – 10: Rogue Island Comedy Festival (Confirmed)

11: Newport Festa Italiana Columbus Day Parade

16 – 17: Bowen’s Wharf Seafood Festival

16 – 17: Newport Food Truck & Craft Beer Festival (Rescheduled from May)

17: Pell Bridge Run

24: Rhode Races Narragansett

24: Potter League’s Heart & Sole Walk For Animals

31: Colt State Park Half Marathon

November

5 – 14: Newport Restaurant Week

14: Southcoast Health Aquidneck 10k to benefit Norman Bird Sanctuary (Confirmed)

20 – 1/2: Holidays at the Newport Mansions

26: Newport Illuminated Boat Parade

30 – 12/12: Hamilton at PPAC

December

1 – 31: Christmas In Newport