Governor Dan McKee will host a bill-signing ceremony for the Act on Climate on Bowen’s Wharf in Newport on Saturday, April 10 at 12:30 pm.

The Governor will be joined outside on the pier by Attorney General Peter Neronha, House Speaker K. Joseph Shekarchi (D-Dist. 23, Warwick), Senate President Dominick J. Ruggerio (D-Dist. 4, Providence, North Providence), Representative Lauren H. Carson (D-Dist. 75, Newport), and Senator Dawn Euer (D-Dist. 13, Newport, Jamestown), Chairwoman, Senate Committee on Environment & Agriculture.

The 2021 Act on Climate (2021-S 0078A,2021-H 5445A) will make the state’s climate goals outlined in the Resilient Rhode Island Act of 2014 more ambitious and updated with current science. Under the bill, the state would develop a plan to reduce all climate emissions from transportation, buildings and heating, and electricity used economywide in the state to 10 percent below 1990 levels this year, 45 percent below 1990 levels by 2030, 80 percent below 1990 levels by 2040 and net-zero by 2050.

Earlier this week, the General Assembly has approved legislation sponsored by Sen. Dawn Euer and Rep. Lauren H. Carson to update Rhode Island’s climate-emission reduction goals and to make them enforceable.

