Governor Dan McKee and the Rhode Island Department of Health today announced an update to mask-wearing guidelines to align with Centers for Disease Control (CDC) recommendations.

The CDC’s updated guidance is that fully vaccinated people no longer need to wear a mask outdoors, except in crowded settings and venues. The outdoor masking policy will be effective in Rhode Island as of Friday, April 30.

“I hope today’s updated guidance from the CDC will encourage even more Rhode Islanders to get vaccinated,” said Governor Dan McKee. “Vaccinated people have more flexibility when it comes to when and where they are recommended to wear masks. There are vaccination appointments available today. Don’t miss your shot.”

Someone is considered fully vaccinated 14 days after their final recommended dose. A crowded setting is defined as one where someone cannot consistently maintain three feet of distance.

People still need to wear masks when indoors in public settings. Additionally, people should keep their groups consistent and avoid crowds whenever possible.