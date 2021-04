Here’s a look at what open houses are happening this weekend in Newport County.

Open House In Newport County This Weekend

Newport

4 Marlborough Street | $995,000

4 beds, 2 baths. Open House on Saturday from 11 am to 1 pm.

32 Mc Allister Street | $599,000

5 beds, 2.1 baths. Open House on Saturday from 11 am to 12:30 pm.

5 Tyler Street | $675,000

3 beds, 2 baths. Open House on Saturday from 11 am to 1 pm and on Sunday from 11 am to 1 pm.

27 Peckham Avenue | $499,000

3 beds, 2 baths. Open House on Saturday from 11 am to 1 pm.

6 Taber Street | $619,000

3 beds, 1.1 baths. Open House on Saturday from 1 pm to 3 pm.

5 Potter Street | $599,000

2 beds, 1.1 baths. Open House on Saturday from 1 pm to 3 pm and on Sunday from 1 pm to 3 pm.

5 Conrad Court | $699,000

4 beds, 1.1 baths. Open House on Saturday from 12 pm to 2 pm.

494 Broadway | $695,000

5 beds, 3.1 baths. Open House on Sunday from 12 pm to 3 pm.

7 Dearborn Street | $1,100,000

8 beds, 5 baths. Open House on Sunday from 10 am to 1 pm.

Middletown

108 Tuckerman Avenue | $3,145,000

4 beds, 3 baths. Open House on Saturday from 1 pm to 3 pm and on Sunday from 11 am to 2 pm.

Portsmouth

338 West Main Road | $399,000

3 beds, 2 baths. Open House on Saturday from 11 am to 1 pm.

191 Young Drive | $785,000

3 beds, 2.1 baths. Open House on Saturday from 12 pm to 2 pm.

1115 Anthony Road | $1,099,000

4 beds, 4 baths. Open House on Saturday from 11 am to 12 pm.

Jamestown

456 Beacon Avenue | $749,900

3 beds, 2 baths. Open House on Sunday from 11 am to 1 pm.

Tiverton

87 Robin Drive | $135,000

2 beds, 1.1 baths. Open House on Friday from 2 pm to 2 pm and on Saturday from 1 pm to 2:30 pm.

Little Compton

104 Willow Avenue | $650,000

3 beds, 2.1 baths. Open House on Saturday from 12:30 pm to 2:30 pm.

356 Pachet Brook Road | $699,900

2 beds, 2 baths. Open House on Saturday from 10 am to 11 am.