Here’s a look at what sold over the last week across Newport County.

Newport County Real Estates/Transaction

Newport

78 Washington Street sold for $3,450,000 on February 22. This 2,227 sq. ft home has 5 beds and 2.1 baths.

78 Washington Street. Photo provided by Lila Delman Real Estate

35 West Street sold for $1,600,000 on March 1. This 2,038 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 4.1 baths.

35 West Street

36 Keeher Avenue sold for $920,000 on February 25. This 2,832 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2.1 baths.

36 Keeher Avenue

59 E Bowery Street sold for $630,000 on February 24. This 1,302 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 1.1 baths.

59 E Bowery Street

35 Hall Avenue sold for $510,000 on February 22. This 1,782 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 2 baths.

35 Hall Avenue

17 Russell Avenue sold for $455,000 on February 24. This 1,236 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2 baths.

17 Russell Avenue

141 Narragansett Avenue #3B sold for $413,000 on February 24. This 1,217 sq. ft home has 1 bed and 1 bath.

141 Narragansett Avenue #3B

158 Narragansett Avenue #V sold for $410,000 on February 25. This 1,328 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 2 baths.

158 Narragansett Avenue #V



2 Bedlow Avenue sold for $625,000 on February 26. This multi-family spans 1,008 sq. ft.

2 Bedlow Avenue



14 Newport Avenue sold for $345,000 on February 24. This multi-family spans 1,980 sq. ft.

14 Newport Avenue



Middletown

3 Admiral Court sold for $360,500 on February 26. This 1,125 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 1 bath.

3 Admiral Court

1096 East Main Road sold for $140,000 on February 24. This 1,700 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 1 bath.

1096 East Main Road

386 Green End Avenue #7 sold for $370,000 on February 22. This 1,550 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 1 bath.

386 Green End Avenue #7



Portsmouth

69 Brownell Lane sold for $479,000 on February 25. This 1,619 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 2 baths.

69 Brownell Lane

45 Maize Corn Road sold for $468,000 on March 1. This 1,591 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2 baths.

45 Maize Corn Road

19 Harrington Avenue sold for $430,000 on March 1. This 1,096 sq. ft home ha 3 beds and 2 baths.

1 Tower Drive #504 sold for $300,000 on February 24. This 910 sq. ft home has 1 bed and 2 baths.

1 Tower Drive #504



Jamestown

11 Buoy Street sold for $517,500 on February 26. This 1,536 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 1.1 baths.

11 Buoy Street

Tiverton

658 Windwood Drive sold for $252,000 on February 26. This 1,100 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 1.1 baths.

658 Windwood Drive



Little Compton

No transactions recorded.