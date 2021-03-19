The latest What’s Up Newp newsletter is here. Sign up below to receive this, and more, in your inbox on a regular basis.

Good Morning & Happy St. Joseph’s Day,

>> It was a good news day for those who are waiting to get the vaccine. Rhode Island plans to open up eligibility to all adults 16+ on April 19.Story

>> Thursday was also a good news day for Newport Folk & Newport Jazz Festival fans. The festivals will return to Fort Adams in some way this summer.Story

>> New guidance/restrictions begin today for businesses and organizations across Rhode Island. For more info, visitwww.reopeningri.com.

>> Today is a Distance Learning Day for Rogers High School.Story

>> Middletown Town Council President Robert J. Sylvia has resigned from the Town Council. A member of the Town Council for 13 plus years, Sylvia was the council president for the last seven. Before that, he was chairman of the town’s Personnel Committee.Story

>> Senator Lou DiPalma is on Governor McKee’s shortlist for Rhode Island Lieutenant Governor.WPRI reports.

>> Flo’s in Middletown and Portsmouth opened for the season yesterday. They are kicking off the season by being open weekly for now Thursday – Sunday.

>> Correction: Last night we incorrectly spelled vaccine in our newsletter headline, we apologize for this error.

What’s Up in Newport County Today

Friday, March 19, 2021

Photo Of The Day:jilll.jpeg– Patiently waiting for spring flowers

~ Happy Birthday today to Tara Gragg, Sandy Winters, Stephanie Tetzner, and Kevin Des Chenes!

Weather Forecast

Today –A slight chance of snow before 7 am. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 38. Breezy, with a north wind 21 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight –Mostly clear, with a low around 26. North wind 7 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Marine Forecast

Hazardous Weather Outlook

Gale Warning until March 19, 11:00 AM EDT

Today –N wind 18 to 21 kt, with gusts as high as 35 kt. Mostly sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight –N wind 6 to 9 kt. Mostly clear. Seas 1 ft or less.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 6:49 am | Sunset: 6:57 pm

High tide at 12:09 am & 12:40 pm | Low tide at 5:48 am & 5:43 pm

Moon: Waxing Crescent, 5 days, 27% lighting

Things To Do

JPT Film & Event CenterVirtual Screening Room

City & Government

Nothing scheduled

The Latest WUN Headlines

Friday will be a Distance Learning Day for Rogers High School students

Four NUWC Division Newport employees receive Navy Civilian Service Awards

Newport Folk Festival, Newport Jazz Festival planning to return this summer

Rhode Island plans to open up vaccination eligibility to all adults age 16 and older on April 19

Postponed: Ringo Starr announces PPAC date re-scheduled to 2022

Now Hiring – DEM: Lifeguards, park rangers, facilities attendants, and other staff

The Wilbury Theatre Group to present “God Talks to An Agnostic”

Robert Sylvia resigns from Middletown Town Council

Newport’s Daffodil Days change festival plans, expands to a month-long celebration

For the very latest news and information, visitwww.whatsupnewp.com.

COVID-19 in Rhode Island

Elsewhere

WPRI –Summer 2021 events can happen, but they won’t look the same

East Bay RI –Football is back: Portsmouth overwhelms Westerly, 24-7

Spring (ok, the Spring Equinox) arrives tomorrow morning at 5:37 am! The forecast for the next several days certainly looks like we’ll be leaving winter behind as we change seasons.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 48.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 50.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 50.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 53.

Wednesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 51.

Thursday – Partly sunny, with a high near 52.

Think spring,

~ Ryan

