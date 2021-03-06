This is the latest edition of What’s Up Newp’s newsletter, sign up for our free daily newsletter and we’ll deliver this straight to your inbox daily.
Good Morning,
>> Happy Weekend! If you’re looking for something to do, are on the market for a new home, or want to take in a live concert (virtually), What’s Up Newp has rounded up the following things to do this weekend;
- What’s Up in Newport County this weekend: March 5 – 7
- 10 Newport County Open Houses to check out this weekend (March 5 – 7)
- Six Picks: The best in streaming music this weekend
- Save The Bay’s Newport Seal Watch Tours return this weekend
- Food Truck Friday – Rhody Roasters
>> Looking for a new gig, job, or career? Here are 95 job opportunities available right now in the Newport area.
>> We’re celebrating some extraordinary women during March, National Women’s History Month, individuals who have made their mark from the sports field to politics and government, from the courtroom to the board room.
Meet Glenna Collett-Vare, considered among America’s greatest female golfers. Born in New Haven, CT, and raised in Providence, Collett-Vare was a pioneer in American women’s golf. Read the full story – What’s Up Newp celebrates Women’s History Month: Meet golfer Glenna Collett-Vare
>> An inauguration ceremony will be held on Sunday for Governor Dan McKee.
What’s Up in Newport County Today
Happy Birthday today to Bari Freeman, Michael Smith, Jim Bradley, and Kervyn Garcia! Celebrating their birthday on Sunday is Vincent Sisson, Rachel Urbano, and Alyssa Ashley!
Weather Forecast
- Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 35. Northwest wind 11 to 14 mph.
- Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 21. Northwest wind 8 to 10 mph.
- Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 36. Northwest wind 6 to 8 mph.
- Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 23. North wind 5 to 10 mph.
Marine Forecast
- Saturday – WNW wind 10 to 12 kt. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.
- Saturday Night – NW wind 7 to 9 kt. Mostly clear. Seas 1 ft or less.
- Sunday – NW wind 5 to 7 kt. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.
- Sunday Night – Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming N 5 to 9 kt in the evening. Mostly clear. Seas 1 ft or less.
- The current water temperature in Newport is 37°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
Saturday
- Sunrise: 6:10 am | Sunset: 5:42 pm
- High tide at 1:14 am & 1:42 pm | Low tide at 8:03 am and 6:58 pm
- Moon: Last Quarter Moon, 22 days, 50% lighting
Sunday
- Sunrise: 6:09 am | Sunset: 5:44 pm
- High tide at 2:19 am & 2:49 pm | Low tide at 9:34 am and 8:42 pm
- Moon: Waning Crescent, 23 days, 39% lighting
Things To Do
Saturday
- 9 am to 12 pm – Aquidneck Growers Market at Gateway Center
- 12 pm to 4 pm – Figure It Out at Coastal Contemporary Gallery
- 12 pm to 5 pm – Hot Chocolate Bar at The Chanler at Cliff Walk
- 1 pm – “Touch Me, Feel Me” Spring Open Show Opening at DeBlois Gallery
- 3 pm & 4:15 pm – Newport Seal Watch Tour with Save The Bay
- 4:50 pm – Newport Winter Foodies Stroll
- 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm – Chanler Yurts at The Chanler at Cliff Walk
- 7:30 pm – Island Moving Co. presents Together In This Dream- Dancing Through The Digital Divide
Sunday
- 10 am & 11:15 am – Newport Seal Watch Tour with Save The Bay
- 12 pm to 3 pm – Newport Bridal Show at The Wayfinder Hotel
- 12 pm to 4 pm – Figure It Out at Coastal Contemporary Gallery
- 12 pm to 5 pm – Hot Chocolate Bar at The Chanler at Cliff Walk
- 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm – Chanler Yurts at The Chanler at Cliff Walk
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room (All Weekend)
City & Government (All Weekend)
- Nothing scheduled.
The Latest WUN Headlines
Newport Gallery Night returns on March 11
Newport Recreation to host annual Easter Egg Hunt, Soccer Camp
Greenwich Odeum and Experiments in Theater announce Spring & Summer Youth Theater Programs
Now Hiring: 95 job opportunities available right now in and around Newport
What’s Up Newp celebrates Women’s History Month: Meet golfer Glenna Collett-Vare
Rhode Island Department Health provides an update on the state’s COVID-19 vaccine efforts
Free wooden boat-building course being offered to high school freshmen
Providence Fringe Festival returns July 18 – 24
Inauguration Ceremony to be held on Sunday for Governor McKee
Newport Car Museum to host ‘Hoods Up’ Weekend March 13 – 14
Recent Local Obituaries
- Joseph A. O’Hanley
- Carol Winiarski
- Michael J. Sullivan
- Kenneth Adolf Kurze
- Robert “Curt” Curtis Gross Jr.
- Audrey Hopf
ICYMI: The Latest COVID-19 News
- Rhode Island Department Health provides an update on the state’s COVID-19 vaccine efforts
- Capacity restrictions on restaurants, gyms, and funeral homes eased
- Be Kind RI: New website matches volunteers with neighbors in need
- Watch Live: Governor McKee, RIDOH host COVID-19 Press Briefing (March 4)
- 52 Rhode Island restaurants will receive $5,000 COVID-19 Restuarant Relief Grants from DoorDash
- Governor McKee signs Executive Order to engage communities in the state’s vaccination efforts and reduce vaccine hesitancy
- Rhode Island’s COVID-19 testing program for businesses opens a contact center
- Rhode Island Foundation offering $10,000 grants for community projects
- Treasurer Magaziner launches Frontline Heroes Fund
- Newport City Council’s weekly COVID-19 update has been canceled
- Restore Greater Newport calls on General Assembly, McKee to enact meaningful measures to aid region’s economy
- List: States with travel restrictions upon entry to Rhode Island
COVID-19 in Rhode Island
Elsewhere
WPRI – ‘One of those nice people every neighborhood needs’: Middletown man waves to everyone during daily stroll
RI.Gov – Through Proactive Efforts, Rhode Island Department of Labor and Training Prevents $3.2 Billion in Fraudulent Unemployment Payments
Thanks for reading all the way to the end, I know there was a lot of news and information packed into this edition. If you enjoy our newsletter, our new website, and/or what we do, please consider telling your friends about us, supporting us, and/or supporting our advertisers. Our work is made possible because of our readers, so thank you for your support and trust. We appreciate you!
Have a good weekend,
~ Ryan