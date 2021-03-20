The latest What’s Up Newp newsletter is here! If you haven’t already, sign up below to make sure you’re receiving the latest on what’s happening, new, and to do from What’s Up Newp!

Good Morning & Happy First Day of Spring!

>> That’s right, Spring arrived at approximately 5:37 am this morning.

>> Spring-like good news. The Secret Garden Tour will return with Summer Tour- A New View this July.Story.

>> As of Friday morning, the Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) reported that 288,402 people have received one dose of the vaccine. A total of 146,194peoplehave received two doses of the vaccine. RIDOH provided a lengthy written COVID-19 vaccination update on Friday afternoon,read it here.

>> If you’re in the market for a new house to call home, here are 19 open houses happening in Newport County this weekend.Story

>> Doris Duke’s Rough Pointopens for the seasontoday.

>> The Newport String Project brings their Hidden Newport virtual concert series to the Chapel by the Sea at the Seamen’s Church Institute on Sunday at 2 pm.Details here.

>> Rhode Island female musicians have contributed greatly to the national music scene over the years. This Women’s History Month, we’re introducing you to a few RI artists who’ve stood out among their peers.WUN’s Ken Abrams with the story.

>> Speaking of musicians: After a year, we’ve added live music & entertainment back to our weekly and weekend listings. Enjoy!

>> Have a news tip, story idea, or something you’d like to see in this newsletter or on our website? Email me at Ryan@whatsupnewp.com.

Photo bykara_ann322– “Despite the forecast, live like it’s Spring” ~

What’s Up in Newport County This Weekend

Saturday, March 20 – Sunday, March 21, 2021

~ Happy Birthday on Saturday to Gregory Muse, Arielle Kleinsmith, Jennifer Field, and Ron Ruzzo!

~ Happy Birthday on Sunday to Matthew Gray and Mary Caruso!

Weather Forecast

Saturday –Sunny, with a high near 50. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 8 to 13 mph in the morning.

Saturday Night –Clear, with a low around 34. Southwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 55. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 35. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Marine Forecast

Saturday –Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming SW 6 to 11 kt in the morning. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Saturday Night –Variable winds 5 kt or less. Clear. Seas 1 ft or less.

Sunday – Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming SSE around 6 kt in the afternoon. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Sunday Night – Variable winds 5 kt or less. Mostly clear. Seas 1 ft or less.

The current water temperature in Newportis38°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Saturday

Sunrise: 6:47 am | Sunset: 6:58 pm | 12 hours & 11 minutes of sun.

High tide: 12:50 am & 1:26 pm | Low tide: 6:36 am & 6:30 pm.

Moon: Waxing Crescent, 6 days, 36% lighting.

Sunday

Sunrise: 6:45 am | Sunset: 6:59 pm | 12 hours & 14 minutes of sun.

High tide: 1:37 am & 2:16 pm | Low tide: 7:46 am & 7:31 pm.

Moon: First Quarter, 7 days, 45% lighting.

Things To Do

Saturday

Sunday

Live Music & Entertainment

Saturday

Localz Portsmouth – John Erickson at 6 pm

One Pelham East – Adam Go from 8 pm to 12 am

Sunday

One Pelham East – John Erickson from 8 pm to 12 am

JPT Film & Event CenterVirtual Screening Room

All Weekend

City & Government

Saturday

Sunday

Nothing scheduled.

The Latest WUN Headlines

Newport Art Museum to offer Curator Tour and Artist Talks

RIDOH provides update on Rhode Island’s COVID-19 vaccine effort

Summer Tour – A New View: Secret Garden Tour will return in July

What’s Up in Newport County This Weekend: March 19 – 21

19 Newport County Open Houses to check out this weekend (March 19 – 21)

Here’s the status of major Newport County and Rhode Island events in 2021 (Updating)

Women’s History Month: RI’s greatest female musicians

Representative Ruggiero sponsors bill for 100 percent renewable electricity by 2030

Bookstore on the Beach: Barrington Books to host a virtual author event with author Brenda Novak

Greenlove Foundation offering a 2021 Educational Scholarship

Public invited to participate in a cleanup of Braman Cemetery on April 10

Home on Berkeley Avenue in Middletown sells for $2.7 million

Opinion: Sugary beverages lead to diabetes, poor health outcomes

DATMA launches ‘WATER 2021’, will bring free public art exhibitions and more to New Bedford this summer

Now Hiring – New Shoreham: Police Officers and paid interns for the summer season

