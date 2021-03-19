The Greenlove Foundation this week announced that they are offering a one-time scholarship in the amount of $1,500 to a college student from Rhode Island, who is currently a full-time college freshman, sophomore or junior studying an Environmental Science related field.

The candidate should demonstrate good academic standing. The GLF Scholarship will be awarded to the student who best exemplifies the ability to make a difference through their leadership, vision, commitment, and proactive involvement of local and world environmental needs.

The Greenlove Foundation was established in memory of Kendra L. Bowers, a passionate environmentalist who tragically lost her life at the young age of 19. Kendra was an admirer of the Earth’s natural beauty, a Capella singer, a camp counselor, and an active environmental science student at UVM. Her life goals were the “preservation and protection of our land and its resources”.

The Greenlove Foundation was founded to continue Kendra’s legacy. The foundation “fulfills its mission through its three (3) initiatives: donations of water bottle filling stations to schools and recreational areas, an educational scholarship to a student pursuing environmental studies, and a sleep-away camp scholarship to a girl of limited means to attend camp on Squam Lake in the White Mountains of NH. Twenty-four (24) GLF water bottle filling stations have been installed in schools, parks, conservation and recreational areas throughout Rhode Island and beyond. Collectively, Greenlove water stations have saved 650,000 bottles from waste.

The GLF 2021 Scholarship Application may be found at https://www.greenlovefoundation.org/. The deadline for applying is July 1, 2021, and will be awarded in August 2021