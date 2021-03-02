Governor Gina M. Raimondo submitted a letter of resignation moments ago to Governor Dan McKee. Her resignation took effect upon delivery to Governor McKee.

Similar letters were also sent to the Rhode Island Speaker of the House and Senate President. Copies of these letters were sent to the state’s congressional delegation, general officers, and other government leaders.

A copy of Governor Raimondo’s resignation letter is available here.

Earlier today, the U.S. Senate confirmed Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo as commerce secretary by a vote of 84-15.

Lt. Governor Dan McKee will be sworn in as the 76th Governor of Rhode Island by Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea in a private ceremony at the State House this evening at 6:30 pm. A public inauguration will be held on Sunday, March 7 at 12:00 p.m., details to be advised later this week.

In addition, today the Raimondo Administration released a report titled: “RIse Together: Building a Stronger & More Equitable Rhode Island.” The report outlines the progress Rhode Island has made over the past six years in six key areas:

Building a prosperous and innovative economy

Building an inclusive economy that works for workers

Building a strong workforce and providing educational opportunities for all

Building sustainable, job-creating infrastructure

Building a safer, healthier, and more beautiful home

Building a more equitable Rhode Island

