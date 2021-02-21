What’s Up Newp continues its authors’ series on Tuesday morning at 11:30 when award-winning novelist Regina Andrews of Providence joins us for a videocast.

She is the author of numerous works and 2010 winner of AKW Books eBook of the Year Award for fiction for her novel, Destiny’s Designs.

Andrews grew up Barrington. After graduating from Providence College she earned her master’s degree in American Civilization from Brown University.

She is currently working on the Sterling Lakes Series. The latest novel in the series is In Good Faith. Others include Praise of the Heart, Angels of the Heart, Spotlight on Love, and Destiny’s Design.

Andrews is involved in numerous community organizations, and is a radio host for In-Sight, an association for the visually impaired.

Our Authors’ Series has allowed us to visit with some of the area’s most gifted writers, many award winners. We’ve talked with novelists, non-fiction writers, all through the magic of Steamyard, the platform we use. We get to visit them in their homes, learning even more about these exceptionally talented people.

Andrews joins a growing list of authors who have appeared on our videocasts, including Dr. Barbara Roberts, Dr. Michael Fine, G. Wayne Miller, Paul Caranci, Jon Land, Ed Delaney, Don Deluca, Cornelia Dean, and Christine Lajewski.

Watch the interview live below (video to be posted) as it happens or anytime afterward.