MVYRADIO recently announced that Matt Smith has joined the station as the new host for their long-running program, The Local Music Café.

Smith, who is also the Managing Director of Club Passim in Cambridge, will join What’s Up for a live virtual video conversation on Tuesday, February 9 at 4 pm to discuss his new opportunity, his plans for the radio program, and more.

The Local Music Café has run on MVYRADIO for decades. Longtime host Alison Hammond stepped down at the end of January after hosting over 1000 hour-long episodes. Initially featuring artists from Martha’s Vineyard and Cape Cod, the show expanded its range to include New England artists. Smith will retain the format.

The Local Music Café airs every Tuesday at 9 pm and repeats on Sunday at 8 pm ET. Shows are archived at MVYRADIO.org/archives. His debut show was on February 2.

MVYRADIO is located on Martha’s Vineyard and broadcasts to the Cape & Islands on 88.7FM. It also broadcasts on 96.5FM in Newport, RI, and streams its live broadcast to a worldwide audience at MVYRADIO.org.