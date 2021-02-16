Another winter storm is on the way. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for all of Rhode Island for Thursday into Friday. Snowfall totals of 4-7 inches of snow are in the forecast for the region. Details below.

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH
FRIDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation possible. Total snow
  accumulations of 4 to 7 inches and ice accumulations of a
  light glaze possible.

* WHERE...Northern Connecticut, Rhode Island, and most of
  Massachusetts except Cape Cod and Islands.

* WHEN...From Thursday morning through Friday evening.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
  conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

