Another winter storm is on the way. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for all of Rhode Island for Thursday into Friday. Snowfall totals of 4-7 inches of snow are in the forecast for the region. Details below.

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING... * WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation possible. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 7 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze possible. * WHERE...Northern Connecticut, Rhode Island, and most of Massachusetts except Cape Cod and Islands. * WHEN...From Thursday morning through Friday evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.