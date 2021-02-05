Become A What’s Up Newp Supporter Your support of our locally owned, independent newsroom will help us expand our coverage of the issues, people, and events happening in our community.

The National Weather Service has issued a “Winter Storm Watch” for the region for Sunday February 7th. The storm is expected to impact all of Rhode Island including Newport. We’ll keep you updated all weekend.

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA 327 PM EST Fri Feb 5 2021 ...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE SUNDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Portions of southeastern Massachusetts and northern and southern Rhode Island. * WHEN...From Sunday morning through late Sunday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.