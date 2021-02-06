Become A What’s Up Newp Supporter Your support of our locally owned, independent newsroom will help us expand our coverage of the issues, people, and events happening in our community.

The National Weather Service has issued a “Winter Storm Warning” for the region for Sunday, February 7th. The storm is expected to impact all of Rhode Island including Newport. We’ll keep you updated all weekend.

Winter Storm Warning URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA 320 AM EST Sat Feb 6 2 Northern Bristol MA-Western Plymouth MA-Eastern Plymouth MA- Southern Bristol MA-Southern Plymouth MA-Barnstable MA-Dukes MA- Southeast Providence RI-Western Kent RI-Eastern Kent RI- Bristol RI-Washington RI-Newport RI-Block Island RI- Including the cities of Taunton, Brockton, Plymouth, Fall River, New Bedford, Mattapoisett, Chatham, Falmouth, Provincetown, Vineyard Haven, Providence, Coventry, West Greenwich, East Greenwich, Warwick, West Warwick, Bristol, Narragansett, Westerly, Newport, and New Shoreham 320 AM EST Sat Feb 6 2021 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM SUNDAY TO 1 AM EST MONDAY... * WHAT...Heavy wet snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 9 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Portions of southeastern Massachusetts as well as central and southern Rhode Island. * WHEN...From 7 AM Sunday to 1 AM EST Monday. Heaviest snow is expected Sunday afternoon with 1 to 2 hour snowfall rates possible a times. * IMPACTS...Travel will be very difficult. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Heavy wet snow may result in the potential for some power outages and downed tree limbs. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. LIVE BLOG | Snow-Related Cancellations, Closures, and Delays