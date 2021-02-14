Become A What’s Up Newp Supporter Your support of our locally owned, independent newsroom will help us expand our coverage of the issues, people, and events happening in our community.

Christine Lajewski, a horror novelist and short story writer, joins WhatsUpNewp for a videocast in its authors’ series at 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday (Feb. 17).

Born in Flint, Michigan, Christine lives in Cumberland, Rhode Island close to her adult daughter and son. She is a writer, a retired alternative high school teacher, a naturalist at Mass Audubon, and a haunt actor.

Her novels and short stories have appeared in several anthologies, including New England Horror Writers.

“I write horror but that is not what I set out to do,” Lajewski has said. “My novel, JHATOR, is an exploration of grief and recovery through interaction with the natural world. It is written from a Buddhist perspective but has supernatural elements to it. ERRING ON THE SIDE OF CALAMITY is a horror short story collection of bad choices and even worse consequences. BONEBELLY has a little piece of hell nestled next to an outdoor haunted attraction in Rhode Island and a monster searching for redemption among the haunt actors. Unfortunately, he also has a craving for human flesh. What could possibly go wrong?”

Her creativity and imagination are traits that are imbedded in so many of our artists – writers, visual artists, musicians, dancers, and more. Our Authors’ Series has allowed us to visit with some of the area’s most gifted writers, many award winners, We’ve talked with novelists, non-fiction writers, all through the magic of Steamyard, the platform we use. We get to visit them in their homes, learning even more about these exceptionally talented people.

Lajewski joins a growing list of authors who have appeared on our videocasts, including Dr. Barbara Roberts, Dr. Michael Fine, G. Wayne Miller, Paul Caranci, Jon Land, Ed Delaney, Don Deluca, and Cornelia Dean.

We’re also looking forward to our videocast with award-winning author Regina Andrews of Providence, on Tuesday, Feb. 23 at 11:30 a.m. The author of several novels, Regina’s “Destiny’s Designs” won the AKW Books 2010 eBook of the year award for fiction.