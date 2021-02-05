Support locally-owned, independent journalism: Your support will help What’s Up Newp expand our coverage of the issues, people, and events happening in our community.
Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in and around Newport County this weekend, Friday, February 5 – Sunday, February 7.
Friday, February 5
Arts Emerson to Screen Documentary “Down a Dark Stairwell” Feb 5-7
Things To Do
- 3:30 pm – Arts & Crafternoon at Island Art Spot
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room
- Some Kind Of Heaven
- Identifying Features
- The Salt Of Tears
- M.C. Escher Journey To Infinity
- A Glitch In The Matrix
- Two Of Us
City & Government
City & Government
- Nothing scheduled.
Saturday, February 6
Things To Do
- 9 am to 12 pm – Aquidneck Growers Market at Newport Gateway Center
- 11 am – Toddler Treehouse at Created Purpose
- 12 pm- KinderArt at Created Purpose
- 1 pm – Walking Tour: Creative Survival with Newport Historical Society
- 1 pm – Times Are Tough Gallery Take Over Of DeBlois Gallery, Art, Drink, Eat! at DeBlois Gallery
- 1 pm – Saturday Studio: Valentine’s Day at Island Art Spot
- 4 pm – Children’s Pastel Pencil Drawing at Created Purpose
- 6 pm – Adult Watercolor Painting: Swinging Girl at Created Purpose
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room
- Some Kind Of Heaven
- Identifying Features
- The Salt Of Tears
- M.C. Escher Journey To Infinity
- A Glitch In The Matrix
- Two Of Us
City & Government
- 10 am – Newport City Council
City & Government
- Nothing scheduled.
Sunday, February 7
Hidden Newport: Newport String Project to host the second concert in their virtual series at the Belmont Chapel
Things To Do
- 1 pm – Pottery Studio at Created Purpose
- 2 pm – Newport String Project presents “Hidden Newport” concert at The Belmont Chapel
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room
- Some Kind Of Heaven
- Identifying Features
- The Salt Of Tears
- M.C. Escher Journey To Infinity
- A Glitch In The Matrix
- Two Of Us
City & Government
- Nothing scheduled.
City & Government
- Nothing scheduled.
