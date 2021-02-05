Support locally-owned, independent journalism: Your support will help What’s Up Newp expand our coverage of the issues, people, and events happening in our community.

Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in and around Newport County this weekend, Friday, February 5 – Sunday, February 7.

Friday, February 5

Arts Emerson to Screen Documentary “Down a Dark Stairwell” Feb 5-7

Things To Do

3:30 pm – Arts & Crafternoon at Island Art Spot

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room

City & Government

10 am – Middletown Citizens Memorial Committee

Live on WUN (watch on our Facebook Page and website)

Nothing scheduled.

Saturday, February 6

Things To Do

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room

City & Government

10 am – Newport City Council

Live on WUN (watch on our Facebook Page and website)

Nothing scheduled.

Sunday, February 7

Hidden Newport: Newport String Project to host the second concert in their virtual series at the Belmont Chapel

Things To Do

1 pm – Pottery Studio at Created Purpose

2 pm – Newport String Project presents “Hidden Newport” concert at The Belmont Chapel

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room

City & Government

Nothing scheduled.

Live on WUN (watch on our Facebook Page and website)

Nothing scheduled.