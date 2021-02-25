Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do this weekend in Newport County.
Have something you’d like to see included here? Email Ryan@whatsupnewp.com.
Friday, February 26
Things To Do
- SHOWFISH IGLOO DINING EXPERIENCE at Gurney’s
- 4:50 pm – Newport Winter Foodies Stroll
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room
City & Government
- Nothing scheduled.
Live on WUN (watch on our Facebook Page and website)
- Nothing scheduled.
Saturday, February 27
Blackstone River Theatre presents Jake Blount, The Vox Hunters in Online Concert Feb 27th
Things To Do
- 9 am to 12 pm – Newport Aquidneck Growers Market at Newport Gateway Center
- 1 pm – Walking Tour: Common Burying Ground
- 4:50 pm – Newport Winter Foodies Stroll
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room
City & Government
- 11 am – Tiverton Budget Committee
Live on WUN (watch on our Facebook Page and website)
- Nothing scheduled.
Sunday, February 28
Things To Do
- 2 pm – Newport String Project presents “Hidden Newport” concert at Newport Congregational Church
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room
City & Government
- Nothing scheduled.
Live on WUN (watch on our Facebook Page and website)
- Nothing scheduled.