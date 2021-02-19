Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in Newport County this weekend.

Friday, February 19

Things To Do

10 am to 5 pm – Bowen’s Wharf Winter Sale Days

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room

City & Government

2 pm – Newport Board of Tax Appeals

Nothing scheduled.

Saturday, February 20

Things To Do

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room

City & Government

Nothing scheduled.

Sunday, February 21

Wilbury Theatre’s “Capture the Block” Streaming Free Feb. 21

Things To Do

10 am to 5 pm – Bowen’s Wharf Winter Sale Days

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room

City & Government

10 am – Tiverton Budget Committee

