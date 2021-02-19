Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in Newport County this weekend.
Friday, February 19
Things To Do
- 10 am to 5 pm – Bowen’s Wharf Winter Sale Days
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room
City & Government
- 2 pm – Newport Board of Tax Appeals
Saturday, February 20
Things To Do
- 9 am to 12 pm – Aquidneck Growers’ Market at Newport Gateway Center
- 10 am to 5 pm – Bowen’s Wharf Winter Sale Days
- 1 pm – Walking Tour: Road To Independence
City & Government
- 10:30 am – Tiverton Town Council
- 1 pm – Prudence Island Water District
Sunday, February 21
Wilbury Theatre’s “Capture the Block” Streaming Free Feb. 21
Things To Do
- 10 am to 5 pm – Bowen’s Wharf Winter Sale Days
City & Government
- 10 am – Tiverton Budget Committee
