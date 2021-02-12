Become A What’s Up Newp Supporter
Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do this weekend in Newport County.
This list will be updated as new events and meeting are announced, so be sure to check back often for updates.
Have something that you’d like to see included here? Email Ryan@whatsupnewp.com.
Friday, February 12
Things To Do
- 10 am to 5 pm – Bowen’s Wharf Winter Sale Days
- 6:45 pm – Cupid & Constellations at Norman Bird Sanctuary
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room
City & Government
Live on WUN (watch on our Facebook Page and website) – Nothing Scheduled
- Nothing scheduled.
Saturday, February 13
Things To Do
- 9 am to 12 pm – Aquidneck Growers Market at Newport Gateway Center
- 10 am to 5 pm – Bowen’s Wharf Winter Sale Days
- 1 pm – Walking Tour: Golden To Gilded with Newport Historical Society
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room
City & Government
- 9 am – Tiverton Town Council
- 1 pm – Portsmouth Prudence Island Planning Commission
- 1 pm – Little Compton Free Public Library Trust
Live on WUN (watch on our Facebook Page and website) – Nothing Scheduled
- Nothing scheduled.
Sunday, February 14
Valentine’s Day Musings – How to Celebrate in a Pandemic
Make a date with your bookstore
Things To Do
- 10 am to 5 pm – Bowen’s Wharf Winter Sale Days
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room
City & Government
Live on WUN (watch on our Facebook Page and website) – Nothing Scheduled
- Nothing scheduled.
