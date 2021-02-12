Become A What’s Up Newp Supporter Your support of our locally owned, independent newsroom will help us expand our coverage of the issues, people, and events happening in our community.

Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do this weekend in Newport County.

This list will be updated as new events and meeting are announced, so be sure to check back often for updates.

Have something that you’d like to see included here? Email Ryan@whatsupnewp.com.

Friday, February 12

Things To Do

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room

City & Government

11 am – Portsmouth School Committee – Finance Subcommittee

Nothing Scheduled

Nothing scheduled.

Saturday, February 13

Things To Do

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room

City & Government

Nothing Scheduled

Nothing scheduled.

Sunday, February 14

Valentine’s Day Musings – How to Celebrate in a Pandemic

Make a date with your bookstore

Things To Do

10 am to 5 pm – Bowen’s Wharf Winter Sale Days

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room

City & Government

Nothing Scheduled

Nothing scheduled.