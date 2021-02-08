Become A What’s Up Newp Supporter
Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do this week and weekend in Newport County.
This list will be updated as new events and meeting are announced, so be sure to check back often for updates.
Monday, February 8
Agenda: Portsmouth Town Council February 8 meeting
Things To Do
- Nothing scheduled.
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room
- Some Kind Of Heaven
- Identifying Features
- The Salt Of Tears
- M.C. Escher Journey To Infinity
- A Glitch In The Matrix
- Two Of Us
City & Government
- 8:30 am – Little Compton Board of Canvassers
- 3 pm – Portsmouth Board of Canvassers
- 4 pm – Portsmouth School Committee – Policy Subcommittee
- 6 pm – Tiverton School Committee
- 6 pm – Newport Historic District Commission
- 7 pm – Tiverton Historical Cemeteries Commission
- 7 pm – Tiverton Library Trustees
- 7 pm – Portsmouth Town Council
- 7 pm – Tiverton Town Council
Tuesday, February 9
Secretary Gorbea reminds Rhode Islanders of February 9 mail ballot application deadline for Special…
WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with Matt Smith, host of “The Local Music Cafe” on MVYRADIO…
NDCC will host virtual call with the Secretary of State, State Treasurer on Tuesday
Things To Do
- 2 pm – Tiverton Farmers Market Valentine’s Pop-Up Market
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room
- Some Kind Of Heaven
- Identifying Features
- The Salt Of Tears
- M.C. Escher Journey To Infinity
- A Glitch In The Matrix
- Two Of Us
City & Government
- 9 am – Middletown Board of Canvassers
- 10 am – Tiverton Prevention Coalition
- 10 am – Jamestown Board of Canvassers
- 11 am – Little Compton Free Public Library Trust
- 1 pm – Little Compton Prevention Coalition
- 2 pm – Tiverton Board of Canvassers
- 4 pm – Little Compton Wilbour Woods Stakeholders Committee
- 4:30 pm – Middletown Beach Commission
- 5 pm – Newport School Committee
- 5 pm – Jamestown Library Board
- 6 pm – Middletown Planning Board
- 6 pm – Middletown Town Council
- 6 pm – Tiverton Personnel Board
- 6:30 pm – Portsmouth School Committee
- 6:30 pm – Jamestown Conservation Commission
- 6:30 pm – Tiverton Recreation Commission
- 7 pm – Little Compton Budget Committee
- 7 pm – Tiverton School Committee
- 7 pm – North Tiverton Fire District
Wednesday, February 10
Agenda for February 10 Newport City Council Meeting
WhatsUpNewp’s Authors’ Series continues with novelist Christine Lajewski
Things To Do
- 5 pm – Lecture: Captain Paul Cuffee: His Work, Vision, and Living Legacy
- 6 pm- Lecture presented by the Museum of Newport Irish History
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room
- Some Kind Of Heaven
- Identifying Features
- The Salt Of Tears
- M.C. Escher Journey To Infinity
- A Glitch In The Matrix
- Two Of Us
City & Government
- 8:30 am – Portsmouth Prevention Coalition
- 4:30 pm – Middletown Economic Development Advisory Committee
- 5 pm – Portsmouth Tax Assessment Review Board
- 5 pm – Jamestown Harbor Management Commission
- 5 pm – Little Compton School Committee
- 6 pm – Middletown Planning Board
- 6 pm – Little Compton School Committee
- 6:30 pm – Newport City Council
- 7 pm – Tiverton Economic Development Commission
- 7 pm – Tiverton Cemetery Commission
- 7 pm – Portsmouth Planning Board
- 7 pm – Little Compton School Committee
- 11 am – WhatsUpNewp’s Authors’ Series continues with novelist Christine Lajewski
- 6:30 pm – Newport City Council Meeting
Thursday, February 11
Newport County nonprofits have until February 11 to apply for $270,000 in grants
Things To Do
- Nothing scheduled.
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room
- Some Kind Of Heaven
- Identifying Features
- The Salt Of Tears
- M.C. Escher Journey To Infinity
- A Glitch In The Matrix
- Two Of Us
City & Government
- 1 pm – RIDOH Weekly COVID-19 Press Briefing
Friday, February 12
Things To Do
- 10 am to 5 pm – Bowen’s Wharf Winter Sale Days
- 6:45 pm – Cupid & Constellations at Norman Bird Sanctuary
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room
City & Government
- Nothing scheduled.
Saturday, February 13
Things To Do
- 9 am to 12 pm – Aquidneck Growers Market at Newport Gateway Center
- 10 am to 5 pm – Bowen’s Wharf Winter Sale Days
- 1 pm – Walking Tour: Golden To Gilded with Newport Historical Society
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room
City & Government
Sunday, February 14
Valentine’s Day Musings – How to Celebrate in a Pandemic
Make a date with your bookstore
Things To Do
- 10 am to 5 pm – Bowen’s Wharf Winter Sale Days
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room
City & Government
