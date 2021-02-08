Become A What’s Up Newp Supporter Your support of our locally owned, independent newsroom will help us expand our coverage of the issues, people, and events happening in our community.

Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do this week and weekend in Newport County.

This list will be updated as new events and meeting are announced, so be sure to check back often for updates.

Have something that you’d like to see included here? Email Ryan@whatsupnewp.com.

Monday, February 8

Agenda: Portsmouth Town Council February 8 meeting

- Advertisement -

Things To Do

Nothing scheduled.

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room

City & Government

Live on WUN (watch on our Facebook Page and website) – Nothing Scheduled

Nothing scheduled.

Tuesday, February 9

Secretary Gorbea reminds Rhode Islanders of February 9 mail ballot application deadline for Special…

WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with Matt Smith, host of “The Local Music Cafe” on MVYRADIO…

NDCC will host virtual call with the Secretary of State, State Treasurer on Tuesday

Things To Do

2 pm – Tiverton Farmers Market Valentine’s Pop-Up Market

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room

City & Government

Live on WUN (watch on our Facebook Page and website) – Nothing Scheduled

Wednesday, February 10

Agenda for February 10 Newport City Council Meeting

WhatsUpNewp’s Authors’ Series continues with novelist Christine Lajewski

Things To Do

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room

City & Government

Live on WUN (watch on our Facebook Page and website) – Nothing Scheduled

Thursday, February 11

Newport County nonprofits have until February 11 to apply for $270,000 in grants

Things To Do

Nothing scheduled.

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room

City & Government

Live on WUN (watch on our Facebook Page and website) – Nothing Scheduled

1 pm – RIDOH Weekly COVID-19 Press Briefing

Friday, February 12

Things To Do

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room

City & Government

Nothing scheduled.

Live on WUN (watch on our Facebook Page and website) – Nothing Scheduled

Nothing scheduled.

Saturday, February 13

Things To Do

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room

City & Government

1 pm – Portsmouth Prudence Island Planning Commission

Live on WUN (watch on our Facebook Page and website) – Nothing Scheduled

Nothing scheduled.

Sunday, February 14

Valentine’s Day Musings – How to Celebrate in a Pandemic

Make a date with your bookstore

Things To Do

10 am to 5 pm – Bowen’s Wharf Winter Sale Days

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room

City & Government

Live on WUN (watch on our Facebook Page and website) – Nothing Scheduled

Nothing scheduled.