Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in and around Newport County this week, February 22 – 28.
Have something you’d like to see included here? Email Ryan@whatsupnewp.com.
This story will be updated as we’re made aware of additional events and meetings, check back often for updates.
Monday, February 22
Things To Do
- Nothing scheduled.
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room
City & Government
- 3:30 pm – Jamestown Board of Canvassers
- 4:30 pm – Middletown Economic Development Advisory Committee
- 5 pm – Newport School Committee – Ad Hoc School Building Committee
- 5:30 pm – Tiverton Wastewater District
- 6 pm – Newport Energy and Environment Commission
- 6:30 pm – Little Compton Town Landing Committee
- 6:30 pm – Newport Zoning Board of Review
- 7 pm – Little Compton Recreation Committee
- 7 pm – Portsmouth Town Council
Live on WUN (watch on our Facebook Page and website) – Nothing Scheduled
Tuesday, February 23
Things To Do
- 2 pm – Tiverton Farmers Market
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room
City & Government
- 12 pm – Newport and Bristol County Convention and Visitor’s Bureau dba Discover Newport
- 5 pm – Newport City Council
- 6 pm – Newport Tree Commission
- 6 pm – Middletown Zoning Board of Review
- 6:30 pm – Portsmouth School Committee
- 7 pm – Jamestown Zoning Board of Review
- 7 pm – Tiverton School Committee
Live on WUN (watch on our Facebook Page and website)
Wednesday, February 24
Agenda for Newport City Council meeting on February 24
NPAC presents Classical Guitarist Victor Main in free online performance
Things To Do
- 7 pm – Althea Gibson and the History of Tennis at the Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture
- 8 pm – NPAC presents Classical Guitarist Victor Main in free online performance
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room – All Weekend
City & Government
- 4:30 pm – Little Compton School Committee
- 6 pm – Middletown Planning Board
- 6 pm – Tiverton Town Farm Renovation Committee
- 6:30 pm – Newport City Council
- 7 pm – Portsmouth Economic Development Committee
- 7 pm – Little Compton Conservation Commission
- 7 pm – Tiverton Town Council
Live on WUN (watch on our Facebook Page and website)
- 6:30 pm – Newport City Council Regular Council Meeting
Thursday, February 25
Newport Historical Society to host a virtual lecture on Historic Real Estate with author Dr. Whitney Martinko on February 25
On This Day In History – February 25, 1842: Ida Lewis born in Newport
Things To Do
- 5 pm – Newport Historical Society to host a virtual lecture on Historic Real Estate with author Dr. Whitney Martinko
- 5 pm – Newport Historical Society Lecture: Historic Real Estate with author Dr. Whitney Martinko
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room – All Weekend
City & Government
- 9:30 am – Jamestown Technical Review Committee
- 10 am – Newport Board of Tax Appeals
- 3:30 pm – Jamestown Tax Assessment Board of Review
- 4 pm – Middletown Tree Commission
- 4:30 pm – Newport City Council COVID-19 Workshop
- 5 pm – Newport School Committee
- 5:30 pm – Middletown School Committee
- 6 pm – Middletown Town Council
- 7 pm- Little Compton Town Council
- 7 pm – Tiverton Budget Committee
Live on WUN (watch on our Facebook Page and website)
- 1 pm – RIDOH to host COVID-19 press briefing
- 4:30 pm – Newport City Council to host COVID-19 Crisis Update
Friday, February 26
Things To Do
- Nothing scheduled.
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room – All Weekend
City & Government
- Nothing scheduled.
Live on WUN (watch on our Facebook Page and website)
- Nothing scheduled.
Saturday, February 27
Things To Do
- 9 am to 12 pm – Newport Aquidneck Growers Market at Newport Gateway Center
- 1 pm – Walking Tour: Common Burying Ground
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room – All Weekend
City & Government
- 11 am – Tiverton Budget Committee
Live on WUN (watch on our Facebook Page and website)
- Nothing scheduled.
Sunday, February 28
Things To Do
- 2 pm – Newport String Project presents “Hidden Newport” concert at Newport Congregational Church
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room – All Weekend
City & Government
- Nothing scheduled.
Live on WUN (watch on our Facebook Page and website)
- Nothing scheduled.