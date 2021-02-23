Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in and around Newport County this week, February 22 – 28.

Monday, February 22

Things To Do

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room

City & Government

Tuesday, February 23

Things To Do

2 pm – Tiverton Farmers Market

City & Government

Wednesday, February 24

Agenda for Newport City Council meeting on February 24

NPAC presents Classical Guitarist Victor Main in free online performance

Things To Do

City & Government

6:30 pm – Newport City Council Regular Council Meeting

Thursday, February 25

Newport Historical Society to host a virtual lecture on Historic Real Estate with author Dr. Whitney Martinko on February 25

On This Day In History – February 25, 1842: Ida Lewis born in Newport

Things To Do

5 pm – Newport Historical Society to host a virtual lecture on Historic Real Estate with author Dr. Whitney Martinko

City & Government

1 pm – RIDOH to host COVID-19 press briefing

4:30 pm – Newport City Council to host COVID-19 Crisis Update

Friday, February 26

Things To Do

City & Government

Saturday, February 27

Things To Do

9 am to 12 pm – Newport Aquidneck Growers Market at Newport Gateway Center

1 pm – Walking Tour: Common Burying Ground

City & Government

11 am – Tiverton Budget Committee

Sunday, February 28

Things To Do

2 pm – Newport String Project presents “Hidden Newport” concert at Newport Congregational Church

City & Government

