Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in Newport County this week and weekend.

Monday, February 15

Things To Do

10 am to 5 pm – Bowen’s Wharf Winter Sale Days

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room – All Weekend

City & Government

Nothing scheduled.

Live on WUN (watch on our Facebook Page and website) – Nothing Scheduled

Nothing scheduled.

Tuesday, February 16

Actress Marilyn Busch to join What’s Up Newp for a live video conversation on February 16

Things To Do

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room – All Weekend

City & Government

Live on WUN (watch on our Facebook Page and website) – Nothing Scheduled

Wednesday, February 17

Sweepstakes to win 2021 HGTV Dream Home in Portsmouth closes on February 17

Things To Do

10 am to 5 pm – Bowen’s Wharf Winter Sale Days

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room – All Weekend

City & Government

Live on WUN (watch on our Facebook Page and website) – Nothing Scheduled

Thursday, February 18

Things To Do

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room – All Weekend

City & Government

Live on WUN (watch on our Facebook Page and website) – Nothing Scheduled

Friday, February 19

Things To Do

10 am to 5 pm – Bowen’s Wharf Winter Sale Days

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room – All Weekend

City & Government

2 pm – Newport Board of Tax Appeals

Live on WUN (watch on our Facebook Page and website) – Nothing Scheduled

Nothing scheduled.

Saturday, February 20

Things To Do

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room – All Weekend

City & Government

Nothing scheduled.

Live on WUN (watch on our Facebook Page and website) – Nothing Scheduled

Nothing scheduled.

Sunday, February 21

Wilbury Theatre’s “Capture the Block” Streaming Free Feb. 21

Things To Do

10 am to 5 pm – Bowen’s Wharf Winter Sale Days

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room – All Weekend

City & Government

10 am – Tiverton Budget Committee

Live on WUN (watch on our Facebook Page and website) – Nothing Scheduled