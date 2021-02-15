Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in Newport County this week and weekend.
Monday, February 15
Things To Do
- 10 am to 5 pm – Bowen’s Wharf Winter Sale Days
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room – All Weekend
- M.C. Escher Journey To Infinity
- Identifying Features
- A Glitch In The Matrix
- Two Of Us
- Minari
- Lapsis
- Museum Town
- The Salt of Tears
City & Government
- Nothing scheduled.
Live on WUN (watch on our Facebook Page and website) – Nothing Scheduled
- Nothing scheduled.
Tuesday, February 16
Actress Marilyn Busch to join What’s Up Newp for a live video conversation on February 16
Things To Do
- 10 am to 5 pm – Bowen’s Wharf Winter Sale Days
- 2 pm – Tiverton Farmers Market
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room – All Weekend
City & Government
- 11 am – Little Compton Free Public Library Trust
- 4 pm – Tiverton Open Space Commission
- 5:30 pm – Middletown Audit Committee
- 6 pm – Middletown Town Council
- 6 pm – Middletown Library Board of Trustees
- 6 pm – Jamestown Housing Authority
- 6 pm – Jamestown Town Council
- 6 pm – Newport Historic District Commission
- 7 pm – North Tiverton Fire District
- 7 pm – Tiverton Town Council
- 7 pm – Tiverton Conservation Commission
- 7 pm – Portsmouth Water and Fire District
- 7 pm – Little Compton Beach Commission
Live on WUN (watch on our Facebook Page and website) – Nothing Scheduled
- 2 pm – What’s Up Newp live video conversation to explore $60 million Industrial Facilities Bond
- 7 pm – Actress Marilyn Busch to join What’s Up Newp for a live video conversation on February 16
Wednesday, February 17
Sweepstakes to win 2021 HGTV Dream Home in Portsmouth closes on February 17
Things To Do
- 10 am to 5 pm – Bowen’s Wharf Winter Sale Days
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room – All Weekend
City & Government
- 8 am – Newport Trust & Investment Commission
- 2 pm – Newport Board of Tax Appeals
- 4 pm – Newport Cliff Walk Commission
- 5:30 pm – Middletown Open Space and Fields Committee
- 6 pm – Little Compton School Committee
- 6:45 pm – Jamestown Tree Preservation & Protection
- 7 pm – Little Compton Zoning Board of Review
- 7 pm – Jamestown Planning Commission
- 8 pm – Portsmouth Economic Development Committee
Live on WUN (watch on our Facebook Page and website) – Nothing Scheduled
- 11 am – Newport Music Festival’s new executive director joins WUN for a live video conversation, Feb. 17
- 3:30 pm – What’s Up Newp’s Authors’ Series continues with novelist Christine Lajewski
Thursday, February 18
Things To Do
- 10 am to 5 pm – Bowen’s Wharf Winter Sale Days
- 5 pm – The Future of Living History: A Virtual History Space Discussion with Newport Historical Society
- 5:30 pm – Healthy Soil, Healthy Plants with Norman Bird Sanctuary
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room – All Weekend
City & Government
- 3 pm – Middletown School Building Committee
- 4:30 pm – Newport City Council
- 7 pm – Portsmouth Zoning Board of Review
- 7 pm – Tiverton Budget Committee
- 7 pm – Portsmouth Glen Manor House Authority
Live on WUN (watch on our Facebook Page and website) – Nothing Scheduled
- 1 pm – LIVE ON WUN: Rhode Island Department of Health’s weekly COVID-19 update (Feb. 18 at 1 pm)
- 3 pm – General Treasurer Seth Magaziner to discuss upcoming bonds on WhatsUpNewp videocast on Thursday
- 4:30 pm – LIVE ON WUN: Newport City Council hosts COVID-19 Crisis Update (Feb. 18 at 4:30 pm)
Friday, February 19
Things To Do
- 10 am to 5 pm – Bowen’s Wharf Winter Sale Days
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room – All Weekend
City & Government
- 2 pm – Newport Board of Tax Appeals
Live on WUN (watch on our Facebook Page and website) – Nothing Scheduled
- Nothing scheduled.
Saturday, February 20
Things To Do
- 9 am to 12 pm – Aquidneck Growers’ Market at Newport Gateway Center
- 10 am to 5 pm – Bowen’s Wharf Winter Sale Days
- 1 pm – Walking Tour: Road To Independence
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room – All Weekend
City & Government
- Nothing scheduled.
Live on WUN (watch on our Facebook Page and website) – Nothing Scheduled
- Nothing scheduled.
Sunday, February 21
Wilbury Theatre’s “Capture the Block” Streaming Free Feb. 21
Things To Do
- 10 am to 5 pm – Bowen’s Wharf Winter Sale Days
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room – All Weekend
City & Government
- 10 am – Tiverton Budget Committee
Live on WUN (watch on our Facebook Page and website) – Nothing Scheduled
- Nothing scheduled.