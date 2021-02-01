Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in Newport County this week.

Monday, February 1

Lottery for dinghy and kayak rack spaces in Newport will open on February 1

Things To Do

Nothing scheduled.

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room

City & Government

Live on WUN (watch on our Facebook Page and website)

Nothing scheduled.

Tuesday, February 2

Things To Do

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room

City & Government

Live on WUN (watch on our Facebook Page and website)

Nothing scheduled.

Wednesday, February 3

Governor Raimondo to deliver State of the State Address on February 3

Things To Do

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room

City & Government

Live on WUN (watch on our Facebook Page and website)

Nothing scheduled.

Thursday, February 4

Things To Do

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room

City & Government

Live on WUN (watch on our Facebook Page and website)

1 pm – RIDOH COVID-19 Press Conference

4:30 pm – Newport City Council COVID-19 workshop

Friday, February 5

Arts Emerson to Screen Documentary “Down a Dark Stairwell” Feb 5-7

Things To Do

3:30 pm – Arts & Crafternoon at Island Art Spot

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room

City & Government

Nothing scheduled.

Live on WUN (watch on our Facebook Page and website)

Nothing scheduled.

Saturday, February 6

Things To Do

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room

City & Government

10 am – Newport City Council

Live on WUN (watch on our Facebook Page and website)

Nothing scheduled.

Sunday, February 7

Things To Do

1 pm – Pottery Studio at Created Purpose

2 pm – Newport String Project presents “Hidden Newport” concert at The Belmont Chapel

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room

City & Government

Nothing scheduled.

Live on WUN (watch on our Facebook Page and website)