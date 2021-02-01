Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in Newport County this week.
Monday, February 1
Lottery for dinghy and kayak rack spaces in Newport will open on February 1
Things To Do
- Nothing scheduled.
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room
City & Government
- 9 am – Little Compton Pension Committee
- 4 pm – Tiverton Library Trustees Board Personnel Subcommittee
- 5 pm – Newport School Committee – Ad Hoc School Building Committee
- 6 pm – Middletown Town Council
- 6 pm – Jamestown Town Council
- 6:30 pm – Newport Planning Board
- 7 pm – Tiverton Harbor Commission
- 7 pm – Tiverton School Committee
- 7 pm – Portsmouth Design Review Board
Live on WUN (watch on our Facebook Page and website)
- Nothing scheduled.
Tuesday, February 2
Things To Do
- 2 pm to 6 pm – Tiverton Farmers Market – Winter
- 5 pm – LivFit: Cooking & Nutrition Class at MLK Center
- 6:30 pm – The Land To Sea Speaker Series: Thomas Ardito
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room
City & Government
- 9 am – Middletown Technical Review Committee
- 11:30 am – Newport Canvassing Authority
- 1 pm – Jamestown School Building Sub-Committee
- 4 pm – Tiverton Library Trustees Board Budget Subcommittee
- 4:30 pm – Little Compton School Committee
- 6:30 pm – Tiverton Planning Board
- 6:30 pm – Tiverton Litter Committee
- 7 pm – Little Compton Planning Board
- 7 pm – Tiverton Town Council
Live on WUN (watch on our Facebook Page and website)
- Nothing scheduled.
Wednesday, February 3
Governor Raimondo to deliver State of the State Address on February 3
Things To Do
- 6:20 am – Rise & Shimmer February 5K Flyby with November Project Newport
- 8:30 am – Toning in ’21 Fitness Class at MLK Center
- 6:30 pm – Virtual Evening with the Author: Richard Webb
- 7 pm – Office Hours with President Armstrong at Salve Regina University
- 7 pm – Beyond Salem 1692: Witchcraft in the Seventeenth-Century
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room
City & Government
- 8:30 am – Turnpike and Bridge Authority, Rhode Island
- 3 pm – Middletown Planning Board
- 4 pm – Little Compton School Committee
- 7 pm – Governor Raimondo to deliver State of the State Address
- 5:30 pm – Little Compton School Committee
- 5:30 pm – Jamestown Town Council
- 6 pm – Middletown Town Council
- 6:30 pm – Little Compton School Committee
- 7 pm – Jamestown Planning Commission
- 7 pm – Little Compton Agricultural Conservancy Trust
- 7 pm – Tiverton Zoning Board of Review
- 7 pm – Portsmouth Harbor Commission
- 7 pm – Portsmouth Melville Park Committee
Live on WUN (watch on our Facebook Page and website)
- Nothing scheduled.
Thursday, February 4
Things To Do
- 8:30 am – Zumba Fitness Class at MLK Center
- 10 am – Veggie Days at the MLK Center
- 1 pm – Beginning of Black History Month 2021 with Sankofa Community Connection
- 6 pm – Classic Movie Thursdays: An American in Paris at The Brenton Hotel
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room
City & Government
- 3 pm – Middletown School Committee Budget Subcommittee
- 4:30 pm – Newport City Council
- 5:30 pm – Newport City Council
- 6 pm – Tiverton Personnel Board
- 7 pm – Portsmouth Tree Commission
- 7 pm – Portsmouth Tree Commission
- 7 pm – Tiverton Budget Committee
Live on WUN (watch on our Facebook Page and website)
- 1 pm – RIDOH COVID-19 Press Conference
- 4:30 pm – Newport City Council COVID-19 workshop
Friday, February 5
Arts Emerson to Screen Documentary “Down a Dark Stairwell” Feb 5-7
Things To Do
- 3:30 pm – Arts & Crafternoon at Island Art Spot
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room
- Some Kind Of Heaven
- Identifying Features
- The Salt Of Tears
- M.C. Escher Journey To Infinity
- A Glitch In The Matrix
- Two Of Us
City & Government
- Nothing scheduled.
Live on WUN (watch on our Facebook Page and website)
- Nothing scheduled.
Saturday, February 6
Things To Do
- 9 am to 12 pm – Aquidneck Growers Market at Newport Gateway Center
- 11 am – Toddler Treehouse at Created Purpose
- 12 pm- KinderArt at Created Purpose
- 1 pm – Walking Tour: Creative Survival with Newport Historical Society
- 1 pm – Times Are Tough Gallery Take Over Of DeBlois Gallery, Art, Drink, Eat! at DeBlois Gallery
- 1 pm – Saturday Studio: Valentine’s Day at Island Art Spot
- 4 pm – Children’s Pastel Pencil Drawing at Created Purpose
- 6 pm – Adult Watercolor Painting: Swinging Girl at Created Purpose
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room
- Some Kind Of Heaven
- Identifying Features
- The Salt Of Tears
- M.C. Escher Journey To Infinity
- A Glitch In The Matrix
- Two Of Us
City & Government
- 10 am – Newport City Council
Live on WUN (watch on our Facebook Page and website)
- Nothing scheduled.
Sunday, February 7
Things To Do
- 1 pm – Pottery Studio at Created Purpose
- 2 pm – Newport String Project presents “Hidden Newport” concert at The Belmont Chapel
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room
- Some Kind Of Heaven
- Identifying Features
- The Salt Of Tears
- M.C. Escher Journey To Infinity
- A Glitch In The Matrix
- Two Of Us
City & Government
- Nothing scheduled.
Live on WUN (watch on our Facebook Page and website)
- Nothing scheduled.