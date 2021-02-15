Support our locally owned, independent newsroom. Become a What’s Up Newp Supporter.
Here is what sold this past week in Newport County. Available inventory is still extremely scarce, giving sellers a strong advantage in today’s competitive marketplace. Your home today is worth more now than it has even been before and if you’re considering selling, now is certainly a good time to have a conversation about taking that first step.
Newport
17 Narragansett Avenue sold for $659,000 on February 11. This 1,090 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2 baths.
Middletown
352 Forest Avenue sold for $432,000 on February 12. This 1,433 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2 baths.
49 51 Shangri La Lane sold for $480,000 on February 11.
Portsmouth
393 Sandy Point Avenue sold for $935,000 on February 12. This 3,143 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 2.1 baths.
188 Center View Drive sold for $559,900 on February 9. This 1,730 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 2.1 baths.
24 Joshua Terrace sold for $450,100 on February 12. This 1,293 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2 baths.
Jamestown
68 Clarke Street sold for $1,400,000 on February 12. This 3,198 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 3.1 baths.
Little compton
20 Haffenreffer Lane sold for $1,097,560 on February 8. This 2,587 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 3 baths.