Here is what sold this past week in Newport County. Available inventory is still extremely scarce, giving sellers a strong advantage in today's competitive marketplace.

For a complimentary evaluation of what you home may be worth, please feel free to contact Tyler Bernadyn of the Fitzpatrick Team at RE/Max today.

Newport

17 Narragansett Avenue sold for $659,000 on February 11. This 1,090 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2 baths.

17 Narragansett Avenue

Middletown

352 Forest Avenue sold for $432,000 on February 12. This 1,433 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2 baths.

362 Forest Avenue

49 51 Shangri La Lane sold for $480,000 on February 11.

49 51 Shangri La Lane

Portsmouth

393 Sandy Point Avenue sold for $935,000 on February 12. This 3,143 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 2.1 baths.

393 Sandy Point Avenue

188 Center View Drive sold for $559,900 on February 9. This 1,730 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 2.1 baths.

188 Center View Drive

24 Joshua Terrace sold for $450,100 on February 12. This 1,293 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2 baths.

24 Joshua Terrace

Jamestown

68 Clarke Street sold for $1,400,000 on February 12. This 3,198 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 3.1 baths.

68 Clarke Street

Little compton

20 Haffenreffer Lane sold for $1,097,560 on February 8. This 2,587 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 3 baths.