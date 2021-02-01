Wondering what homes sold on your street, in your neighborhood or in Newport County?

Newport

21 Clay Street sold for $3.585 million on January 25. This 6,622 sq. ft home has 8 bedrooms and 7.1 baths.

420 Bellevue Avenue sold for $3.2 million on January 29. This 8,431 sq. ft home includes 12 bedrooms and 7.1 baths.

81 Second Street sold for $1,055,000 on January 29. This 2,679 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 4.1 baths.

71 3rd Street sold for $875,000 on January 27. This 1,330 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 2.1 baths.

102 Gibbs Avenue sold for $520,000 on January 28. This 1,536 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 1 bath.

6 Leal Terrace sold for $295,000 on January 29. This 1,248 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 1 bath.

231 Maple Avenue #102 sold for $190,000 on January 27. This 1,458 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 3 baths.

Portsmouth

10 Wapping Road sold for $1,225,000 on February 1. This 3,197 sq. ft home has 4 bedrooms and 3.1 baths.

5 Karen Street sold for $740,000 on January 29. This 1,722 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 3 baths.

7 Seaconnet AVenue sold for $490,000 on January 28. This 888 sq. ft home has 1 bed and 1 bath.

119 Heritage Drive sold for $485,000 on January 26. This 2,088 sq. ft home has 3 bedrooms and 2.1 baths.

54 Narragansett Road sold for $410,500 on January 28. This 1,212 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 2 baths.

47 Belmont Drive sold for $535,000 on January 28. This 2,279 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2 baths.

Jamestown

63 Longellow Road sold for $1,825,000 on January 29. This 2,829 sq. ft home includes 4 beds and 3.1 baths.

747 North Main Road sold for $699,000 on January 29. This 1,248 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2 baths.

35 Knowles Court #201 sold for $695,000 on January 29. This 1,600 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 2 baths.

Tiverton

148 Merritt Avenue sold for $325,000 on January 27. This 1,204 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 1 bath.

15 Redwood Road sold for $231,000 on January 26. This 572 sq. ft home has 1 bed and 1 bath.