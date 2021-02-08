Become A What’s Up Newp Supporter Your support of our locally owned, independent newsroom will help us expand our coverage of the issues, people, and events happening in our community.

Available inventory is still extremely scarce, giving sellers a strong advantage in today's competitive marketplace. Your home today is worth more now than it has even been before and if you're considering selling, now is certainly a good time to have a conversation about taking that first step.

Newport

130 Carroll Avenue sold for $2,600,000 on February 5. This 3,214 sq. ft home has 4 bedrooms and 3 baths.

81 Coggeshall Avenue sold for $1,680,000 on February 3. This 3,400 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 3.1 baths.

20 Mumford Avenue sold for $380,000 on February 5. This 636 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 1 bath.

Middletown

73 Green End Avenue sold for $550,000 on February 4. This 1,646 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2.1 baths.

566 570 East Main Road sold for $775,000 on February 3. This property includes two single family homes.

Portsmouth

10 Wapping Road sold for $1,255,000 on February 1. This 3,197 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 3.1 baths.

81 Redwood Road sold for $399,000 on February 3. This 1,084 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 1.1 baths.

Jamestown

1058 East Shore Road sold for $2,250,000 on February 5. This 3,107 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2 baths.

15 Windsor Street sold for $603,000 on February 2. This 1,862 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 2 baths.

Tiverton

16 Sachem Road sold for $1,400,000 on February 2. This 4,028 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2.1 baths.

428 Crandall Road sold for $345,000 on February 2. This 1,449 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2 baths.

79 Hambly Road sold for $269,000 on February 1. This 748 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 1 bath.

167 Leeshore Lane sold for $839,128 on February 2. This 2,450 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 2.1 baths.

169 Leeshore Lane sold for $817,130 on February 2. This 2,450 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 2.1 baths.

21 Sterling Drive #7 sold for $212,000 on February 1. This 1,088 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 1.1 baths.

Little Compton

202 G Long Highway sold for $345,000 on February 5. This 2,200 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2 baths.

