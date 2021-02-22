Here’s a look at what sold over the last week across Newport County.

Newport County Real Estates/Transaction

Newport

58 Brenton Road sold for $6,500,000 on February 16. This 6,056 sq. ft home has 5 beds and 4.2 baths.

56 Berkeley Avenue sold for $805,500 on February 15. This 1,824 sq. ft home has 5 beds and 2 baths.

44 Thurston Avenue sold for $455,000 on February 17. This 1,018 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 1 bath.

Middletown

36 Cow’s Path Road sold for $385,000 on February 16. This776 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 2 baths.

Portsmouth

249 Fischer Circle sold for $1,291,500 on February 17. This 3,674 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 4.1 baths.

94 Windrock Circle sold for $781,000 on February 19. This 2,950 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 2.1 baths.

29 Sweet Farm Road sold for $420,000 on February 16. This 2,326 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2.1 baths.

119 Sherwood Drive sold for $402,500 on February 16. This 1,276 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 1.1 baths.

Jamestown

87 Pemberton Avenue sold for $699,000 on February 19. This 2,403 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2.1 baths.

Tiverton

38 Clement Street sold for $290,000 on February 16. This 1,710 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2.1 baths.

71 Starboard Drive #370 sold for $520,000 on February 19. This 1,648 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 2 baths.

Little Compton

No transactions to report.