A water main break on Gould Street is impacting water pressure for residents and businesses across the city.

“There is a water outage in many areas of Newport – I have spoken to the City Manager and the Water Department is working to fix,” Councilor Jamie Bova posted on Facebook at 11:07 am on Wednesday. “The City Manager has told me that there is a water main break on Gould St. I will make sure to share more details as we get them”.

Councilor Ceglie shared the following message on Facebook just before 11:30 am on Wednesday, “In case you have no water or reduced pressure, there is a water main break on Gould. City is responding….”

The City of Newport posted the following update at 11:59 am; “Please be advised that shortly before 11 a.m. this morning, we experienced a significant Water Main Break on Gould Street, which is currently affecting a large area of the City. City crews are working to isolate the issue and hope to restore service for the majority of customers as quickly as possible. For the latest emergency notifications from the City, please be sure to sign up for Emergency Alerts at www.CityofNewport.com/Alerts.”

At 3 pm today, the City of Newport provided the following press release regarding a Precautionary Boil Water Advisory

“Newport Water Division customers in the system’s Low-Pressure Zone are being advised as a precaution not to drink the water due to a water main break at Gould and Warner Streets earlier today.



The water main break, which took place at approximately 11 a.m. on Wednesday, February 10th, caused low pressure throughout the low-pressure system. Customers are being advised to visit the following link to determine if they’re in the Advisory Area: https://arcg.is/1qTam10



As a precaution, customers throughout the City of Newport and the Easton’s Point section of Middletown are being advised to BOIL YOUR WATER BEFORE USING OR SEEK ALTERNATIVE WATER SUPPLIES.



Newport Water Division has increased disinfection, is repairing the water main break and will be taking water samples. Customers will receive notice when this requirement is lifted.

We anticipate resolving the main break within 24 hours. This ADVISORY cannot be lifted until the repair has been made and water quality sampling completed. It is anticipated that the sampling will be analyzed within 48 hours”.

This story is breaking and will be updated with more information as we receive it.