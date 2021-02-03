The U.S. Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation will hold an executive session on Wednesday, February 3, 2021, at 9:30 am to consider the nomination of Gina Raimondo, of Rhode Island, to be Secretary of the United States Department of Commerce.

Update: The U.S. Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation voted 21 – 3 to confirm Governor Gina Raimondo as Secretary of Commerce.

The nomination now moves to a full vote on the Senate floor.

A live video will be available at https://www.commerce.senate.gov/2021/2/executive-session