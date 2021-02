Newport City Council will be hosting a workshop today at 5 pm with the Planning Board and Smart Growth America to discuss equitable development in Newport.

This meeting is open to the public. To participate in the meeting, follow the instructions below;

Telephone Access is available Toll Free by dialing:

Webinar ID: 958 7845 2956

Link via Zoom

https://zoom.us/j/95878452956

Dial Toll Free

1 877 853 5247

1 888 788 0099