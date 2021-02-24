Newport City Council is back at it tonight with a regular council meeting at 6:30 pm. Among the items on the agenda are a Special Events License for a Fireworks Display at Bailey’s Beach Club on July 3; Food Truck Licenses, Permits, and ordinances; a Resolution approving the issuance of $106,500,000 General Obligation bonds for Pell School addition and new Rogers High School, and a liquor license transfer (Mission is transferring its Class BL license to Boru).

The meeting is open to the public and can be accessed by telephone or via Zoom. To join, follow the instructions on page one of the agenda.

What’s Up Newp will provide a recap of the meeting below.