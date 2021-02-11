Become A What’s Up Newp Supporter
Newport City Council hosted a Regular Council Meeting at 6:30 pm on Wednesday, February 10.
Among the items on the agenda, were ordinances regarding the Comprehensive Plan and Restrictions on Permit for Mobile Food Establishments. See the full agenda here – https://bit.ly/2Oq5kjb.
The meeting took place virtually and although the meeting was open to the public, no public comment was taken. The meeting lasted approximately one hour.
Watch The Meeting
Recap: How The Votes Went Down
Citizens Forum
- No one signed up for the Citizens Forum
Public Hearing
Newport City Council voted unanimously to approve the following (there will be a workshop on the Capital Improvement Program on March 2).
- Capital Improvement Program FY 2022-FY2026 – A copy is available in the Clerk’s Office and on the website https://www.cityofnewport.com/city-hall/departments/finance/budgets-cafrs-cips-annual-performance-reports CIP
Consent Calendar
Council voted unanimously to continue the following item to a future meeting.
- Fireworks Display – Bailey’s Beach Club, d/b/a Bailey’s Beach Club Fireworks, barge off Bailey’s Beach Club; July 3, 2021, from 9:30 p.m. to 9:36 p.m. Fireworks
Council voted unanimously to approve the following holiday selling license.
- Holiday Selling License, New, J T ReLeaf LLC, d/b/a ReLeaf Center, 111 Swinburne Row ReLeaf
Licenses and Permits
Mobile Food Establishment (MFET), Renewals:
Council voted unanimously to continue the following item.
- 1899, LLC, d/b/a La Costa Lobster and Tacos, 186 Bellevue Ave., Newport, RI La Costa
Council voted unanimously to continue the following item.
- Amano LLC, d/b/a A Mano Pizza & Gelato, 181 Bellevue Ave. #315, Newport, RI A Mano
Mobile Food Establishment (MFEC), Renewal:
Council voted unanimously to approve the following item.
- Wally’s Hot Dog Cart, LLC, d/b/a Wally’s Hot Dog Cart, 252 Oliphant Lane, Middletown, RI Wally’s
Resolutions
Newport City Council voted unanimously to approve the following item.
- Resolution Authorizing the Issuance of General Obligation School Refunding Bonds of the City of Newport to Refund the City’s General Obligation Bonds Issued to the Rhode Island Health and Educational Building Corporation and the City’s General Obligation Bond Dated June 20, 2013 Issued for School Purposes Resolution
- – Memorandum from Laura L. Sitrin, Director of Finance, RE: Pell School Refunding Bonds Memorandum
Ordinances
Newport City Council voted unanimously to approve the following item on Second Reading.
- Amending Chapter 14.04 entitled, Comprehensive Plan, Section 14.04.010, entitled, “Comprehensive Planning and Land Use Act” (Second Reading) 14.04
Newport City Council voted unanimously to continue the following item until next meeting.
- Amending Chapter 5.57 entitled, Mobile Food Establishments, Section 5.57.040, entitled, “Restrictions on Permit” (First Reading) 5.57
Communications From The City Manager
Newport City Council voted unanimously to approve the following two items.
- Action Item #5956/21 – RE: Special Detail Rates (w/accompanying ordinance) 5956
- Action Item #5957/21 – RE: RFP #21-016 – Lease of Retail Space at Easton’s Beach (w/accompanying resolution) 5957
Board Of License Commissioners
Licenses & Permits
The City Solicitor updated the Board of License Commissioners that Salvation Cafe is up to date (and should be dismissed) and asked them to continue #1,#3, and #4. The City Solicitor said that the other entities all are complying and working to get up to date on everything.
The Newport City Council, acting as the Board of License Commissioners, unanimously dismissed the show cause hearing for Salvation Cafe and continued the other three show cause hearings.
- Action Item #5958/21 – RE: Show Cause Hearing: Mermaids Newport, LLC, d/b/a Poor Richard’s-Benjamin’s –Operating Without a Valid Class BV Alcoholic Beverage License 5958
- Action Item #5959/21 – RE: Show Cause Hearing: Salvation Café, Inc., d/b/a Salvation Café – Operating Without a Valid Class C Alcoholic Beverage License 5959
- Action Item #5960/21 – RE: Show Cause Hearing: The Protective Club, d/b/a Protective Club – Operating Without a Valid Class D Alcoholic Beverage License 5960
- Action Item #5961/21 – RE: Show Cause Hearing: Pyramid Club, d/b/a Pyramid Club – Operating Without a Valid Class D Alcoholic Beverage License 5961
