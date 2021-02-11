Become A What’s Up Newp Supporter Your support of our locally owned, independent newsroom will help us expand our coverage of the issues, people, and events happening in our community.

Newport City Council hosted a Regular Council Meeting at 6:30 pm on Wednesday, February 10.

Among the items on the agenda, were ordinances regarding the Comprehensive Plan and Restrictions on Permit for Mobile Food Establishments. See the full agenda here – https://bit.ly/2Oq5kjb.

The meeting took place virtually and although the meeting was open to the public, no public comment was taken. The meeting lasted approximately one hour.

Watch The Meeting

Recap: How The Votes Went Down

Citizens Forum

No one signed up for the Citizens Forum

Public Hearing

Newport City Council voted unanimously to approve the following (there will be a workshop on the Capital Improvement Program on March 2).

Capital Improvement Program FY 2022-FY2026 – A copy is available in the Clerk’s Office and on the website https://www.cityofnewport.com/city-hall/departments/finance/budgets-cafrs-cips-annual-performance-reports CIP

Consent Calendar

Council voted unanimously to continue the following item to a future meeting.

Fireworks Display – Bailey’s Beach Club, d/b/a Bailey’s Beach Club Fireworks, barge off Bailey’s Beach Club; July 3, 2021, from 9:30 p.m. to 9:36 p.m. Fireworks

Council voted unanimously to approve the following holiday selling license.

Holiday Selling License, New, J T ReLeaf LLC, d/b/a ReLeaf Center, 111 Swinburne Row ReLeaf

Licenses and Permits

Mobile Food Establishment (MFET), Renewals:

Council voted unanimously to continue the following item.

1899, LLC, d/b/a La Costa Lobster and Tacos, 186 Bellevue Ave., Newport, RI La Costa

Council voted unanimously to continue the following item.

Amano LLC, d/b/a A Mano Pizza & Gelato, 181 Bellevue Ave. #315, Newport, RI A Mano

Mobile Food Establishment (MFEC), Renewal:

Council voted unanimously to approve the following item.

Wally’s Hot Dog Cart, LLC, d/b/a Wally’s Hot Dog Cart, 252 Oliphant Lane, Middletown, RI Wally’s

Resolutions

Newport City Council voted unanimously to approve the following item.

Resolution Authorizing the Issuance of General Obligation School Refunding Bonds of the City of Newport to Refund the City’s General Obligation Bonds Issued to the Rhode Island Health and Educational Building Corporation and the City’s General Obligation Bond Dated June 20, 2013 Issued for School Purposes Resolution – Memorandum from Laura L. Sitrin, Director of Finance, RE: Pell School Refunding Bonds Memorandum



Ordinances

Newport City Council voted unanimously to approve the following item on Second Reading.

Amending Chapter 14.04 entitled, Comprehensive Plan, Section 14.04.010, entitled, “Comprehensive Planning and Land Use Act” (Second Reading) 14.04

Newport City Council voted unanimously to continue the following item until next meeting.

Amending Chapter 5.57 entitled, Mobile Food Establishments, Section 5.57.040, entitled, “Restrictions on Permit” (First Reading) 5.57

Communications From The City Manager

Newport City Council voted unanimously to approve the following two items.

Action Item #5956/21 – RE: Special Detail Rates (w/accompanying ordinance) 5956

Action Item #5957/21 – RE: RFP #21-016 – Lease of Retail Space at Easton’s Beach (w/accompanying resolution) 5957

Board Of License Commissioners

Licenses & Permits

The City Solicitor updated the Board of License Commissioners that Salvation Cafe is up to date (and should be dismissed) and asked them to continue #1,#3, and #4. The City Solicitor said that the other entities all are complying and working to get up to date on everything.

The Newport City Council, acting as the Board of License Commissioners, unanimously dismissed the show cause hearing for Salvation Cafe and continued the other three show cause hearings.

Action Item #5958/21 – RE: Show Cause Hearing: Mermaids Newport, LLC, d/b/a Poor Richard’s-Benjamin’s –Operating Without a Valid Class BV Alcoholic Beverage License 5958

Action Item #5959/21 – RE: Show Cause Hearing: Salvation Café, Inc., d/b/a Salvation Café – Operating Without a Valid Class C Alcoholic Beverage License 5959

Action Item #5960/21 – RE: Show Cause Hearing: The Protective Club, d/b/a Protective Club – Operating Without a Valid Class D Alcoholic Beverage License 5960

Action Item #5961/21 – RE: Show Cause Hearing: Pyramid Club, d/b/a Pyramid Club – Operating Without a Valid Class D Alcoholic Beverage License 5961