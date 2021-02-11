Become A What’s Up Newp Supporter Your support of our locally owned, independent newsroom will help us expand our coverage of the issues, people, and events happening in our community.

Appointments for COVID-19 vaccinations opened this week at select CVS stores in East Greenwich, Johnson, Newport, Providence, Warren, Westerly, and Woonsocket.

Vaccines at participating CVS Pharmacy locations in RI will be available to individuals who meet the state’s criteria. Currently, eligibility requirements are that you must live, work, study in Rhode Island, and are 75+ years old.

Appointments available at select CVS stores within the following cities/towns

Status as of 8:30 AM ET

Walk-in vaccinations without an appointment will not be provided.

Schedule an appointment now

City/Town Status East Greenwich, RI Fully Booked Johnston, RI Fully Booked Newport, RI Available Providence, RI Fully Booked Warren, RI Available Westerly, RI Available Woonsocket, RI Available

Vaccines at participating CVS Pharmacy locations in Rhode Island will be available to individuals meeting state criteria, which will be confirmed by the state in advance of the rollout. Patients must register in advance at CVS.com or through the CVS Pharmacy app, and people without online access can contact CVS customer service: (800) 746-7287.

The availability of COVID-19 vaccines in Rhode Island is part of an initial 11 state rollout and includes approximately 335 CVS Pharmacy locations across California, Connecticut, Hawaii, Massachusetts, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, South Carolina, Texas, and Virginia. Vaccines will eventually be available at CVS Pharmacy locations throughout the country subject to product availability, with the capacity to administer 20 – 25 million shots per month.

In addition to making COVID-19 vaccines available in local pharmacy locations, CVS Health continues to make progress in its effort to vaccinate residents and staff at more than 200 long-term care facilities across Rhode Island. As made clear by regularly updated data CVS Health makes publicly available, first doses at all facilities in the state that selected CVS Health to provide COVID-19 vaccinations will be complete by mid-February with second doses well underway.

For more information and to schedule an appointment, visit https://www.cvs.com/immunizations/covid-19-vaccine?icid=cvs-home-hero1-banner-1-link2-coronavirus-vaccine