Lila Delman Real Estate today announced the sale of 78 Washington Street in Newport for $3,450,000. Lila Delman Sales Associates George Tollefson and Julie Warburg represented the seller, placing the property under contract in just three days.

According to data maintained by the Rhode Island Statewide MLS, this transaction marks one of the top three sales in Newport this year. Lila Delman has participated in 4 of the top 5 sales in Newport year-to-date.

“It has been gratifying to help our sellers with the sale of their cherished family home,” commented Julie Warburg. “We are happy for the new stewards who share their passion for historic preservation and love for Newport.”

‘The Finch House’ circa 1770 is a historic colonial home located in Newport’s Point neighborhood. The home was built by Captain William Finch, a Privateer and Commander during the Revolutionary War. Offered for the first time, after being in the same family for over a century, the property is filled with charm and character. With direct waterfront and beach access, the site offers unobstructed views of the Newport’s Harbor and the Claiborne Pell Bridge.

