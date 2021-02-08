Become A What’s Up Newp Supporter Your support of our locally owned, independent newsroom will help us expand our coverage of the issues, people, and events happening in our community.

You can’t win the HGTV Dream Home in Portsmouth if you don’t play.

The HGTV® Dream Home 2021 located in Portsmouth, Rhode Island, will close its sweepstakes on February 17, 2021, at 5 pm.

The prize package, valued at over $2.8 million, includes the newly built, fully furnished residence, along with $250,000 from Rocket Mortgage, and a 2021 motorhome from Camping World.

Eligible entrants can enter twice per day until the sweepstakes officially closes at HGTV.com/HGTVDreamHome for their chance to win. Here they will also find additional sweepstakes details and the official rules.

The sprawling, 3,300 square feet home is located off of Vanderbilt Lane in Portsmouth.

HGTV says about the home “Upon entering the home, visitors are welcomed by high ceilings contributing to the greatness of the living room. The open floor plan allows for an easy flow between the living room and the dining room, which lives off of the chef’s kitchen that includes a large island, state of the art appliances and tons of storage. The upstairs is home to four bedrooms, including the master, which includes a walk-in closet and bathroom en-suite. Up one more flight of stairs is the rooftop deck, with a wet bar and spectacular water views that cannot be rivaled”.

The three-story Cape Code style home includes four bedrooms, three full bathrooms and two half-bathrooms. The home is full of modern nautical design and rich colors that honor Newport’s coastal New England charm, such as deep reds and blues, with neutral tones and pops of pattern. It was built and designed by local builder JPS Construction & Design with trend-setting interior design by Brian Patrick Flynn.

For full official rules, prize disclosures, and to enter, visit www.HGTV.com.