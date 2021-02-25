A new State-run vaccination site will be opening soon in Middletown ( at a former Benny’s) and in Woonsocket (at a former Sears) in the coming weeks.

The announcement was made today by Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott, Director of the Rhode Island Department of Health, during Rhode Island’s weekly COVID-19 Press Briefing.

Watch Live: COVID-19 Weekly COVID-19 Press Briefing (Feb. 25 at 1 pm)

The location in Middletown and Woonsocket join two other state-run sites in Rhode Island, located in Providence at the Dunkin’ Donuts Center and in Cranston at Sockanosset Cross Road.

Appointments for the Middletown and Woonsocket State-run sites will be available (when ready) at vaccinateri.org and by phone at 844-930-1779. Details of when the two additional state-run vaccine sites will open is to be announced.

Rhode Island has administered 225,551 total doses (160,090 first doses, 65,461 second doses) of the vaccine since December 14.

People who are 65 and older can now register to be vaccinated at State-run vaccination sites in Providence and Cranston, select CVS or Walgreens retail pharmacies, or through their city and town. For general information about COVID-19 vaccination in Rhode Island, visit C19vaccineRI.org.