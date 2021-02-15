RI’s State Council on the Arts (RISCA) announced today that applications are now available for grants in the following program areas, arts and culture organizations; artists in education and healthcare; and teaching and individual artists. The deadline to complete an application is April 1.

To assist in the grant-application process, Arts Council staff members have scheduled virtual workshops and office hours throughout February and March. Click Here https://risca.online/risca-staff-to-assist-in-navigating-the-grant-application-process-deadline-is-april-1/to learn more about joining a workshop or schedule an appointment to meet online with a staff member.

The online meetings will focus on best practices as well as help with budget planning. In announcing the arts grants being made available, RISCA’s Executive Director Randall Rosenbaum thanked the Governor and the members of the Rhode Island General Assembly for their continued support. “Our state’s investment in the arts has become a key economic driver and Rhode Islanders benefit from a working arts sector,” he said, adding, “Our staff is available to help with the application process. If you’re new to submitting a grant application to RISCA, or you just want a refresher, reach out to our staff to participate in a virtual workshop or meeting.”

FY22 Grant applications are now open for the following programs:

Available to organizations, Arts Access Grants support arts and culture programs throughout the state that demonstrate excellent artistic, education and cultural value, as well as engagement with and relevance to their community. Read More.



support arts and culture programs throughout the state that demonstrate excellent artistic, education and cultural value, as well as engagement with and relevance to their community. Read More. Project Grants for Individuals provide grants to artists’ instigated and organized arts projects with a strong public component. Grants support highly creative and talented artists who seek to create, produce, perform, teach or share their work with the public. Read More.



provide grants to artists’ instigated and organized arts projects with a strong public component. Grants support highly creative and talented artists who seek to create, produce, perform, teach or share their work with the public. Read More. Project Grants in Education (PGE) and Project Grants in Education for Individuals (PGA), support artists and cultural organizations collaborating with schools and other educational entities. For more on PGE, click Here; for more on PGA, click Here.



(PGE) and (PGA), support artists and cultural organizations collaborating with schools and other educational entities. For more on PGE, click Here; for more on PGA, click Here. Project Grants in Healthcare offer matching grants for arts projects that connect teaching artists with healthcare settings. Read More.

For more information on applying for arts grants, click Here, https://risca.online/grants/.

- Advertisement -

About Rhode Island State Council on the Arts: Rhode Island State Council on the Arts (RISCA) is a state agency supported by appropriations from the Rhode Island General Assembly and grants from the National Endowment for the Arts, a federal agency. RISCA provides grants, technical assistance and staff support to arts organizations and artists, schools, community centers, social service organizations and local governments to bring the arts into the lives of Rhode Islanders. Visit http://www.arts.ri.gov for more information.