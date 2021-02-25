Skills for Rhode Island’s Future (SkillsRI) today announced the next iteration of its program offerings to help address staffing challenges in congregate care settings brought on by COVID-19. With the increase in demand for CNAs at nursing homes and assisted living facilities, and more and more people looking to get back to work, SkillsRI’s CNA Training Program is a great opportunity for entry-level healthcare professionals looking to get their foot in the door and help fill a growing need across the state.



Additional details:



• Candidates will earn their Emergency CNA License (ETL) and can begin claiming shifts at various congregate care settings across the state.

• Candidates can build their own schedule and manage all shifts through SkillsRI’s scheduling app.

Sign Up For Our Free Newsletters

• Candidates that work 40 hours through the Dispatch program are eligible to enroll in the full CNA licensure course, consisting of virtual training, followed by the State Licensing Exam.

• Previously certified CNAs are eligible to get re-certified through the program.

Individuals who have a deep interest in working in healthcare, but limited experience, are encouraged to apply and speak with a SkillsRI recruiter. Application information and additional details are available at https://www.skillsforri.com/cna.