Live-streamed concerts have come a long way since the pandemic began last March. This weekend features some Newport Folk favorites and several Valentine’s themed concerts from around the world.

Friday: Local Family performer and Grammy winner Bill Harley streams “Walking Each Other Home” at 7PM with help from Noah and Dylan Harley. Details here.

Friday: Judy Collins is celebrating “A Return to her Legendary 1964 Concert” at 8PM. Don’t miss this one! Details here.

Friday: It’s a Bob Marley Birthday celebration at 8PM with Junior Marvin with Jah People streaming live from the Ardmore Music Hall. Details here.

Friday: Spend an intimate evening with Elephant Revival’s Daniel Rodriguez. Show begins at 9PM. Details here.

Friday: Neal and the Vipers will be playing a live stream from the Narrows Center for the Arts starting at 8PM. Details here.

Saturday: Check out the Allman Family Reunion live from the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville. Performers include Devon Allman, Luther Dickinson, Shannon McNally, Alex Orbison, Lilly Hiatt and more. Details here.

Saturday: The weekly Grand Old Opry livestream is back at 7:30PM with Tommy Emmanuel, Ashly McBride and Steve Wariner. Details here.

Sunday: The Suffers will be “Making Up and Breaking Up” Saturday and Sunday at 9PM. Details here.

Sunday: Grace Potter will be live streaming for Valentine’s Day at 8PM. Details here.