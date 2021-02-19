Slowly but surely, clubs and concert venues are making plans to re-open with live music. Until that happens, we’ll continue to list some of the top livestream shows coming up this weekend. Here’s this week’s listing.

Friday: Patti Smith and Lenny Kaye bring their “50 Years of Words and Music” to the people. The show begins at 9PM. Wow! Details here.

Friday: Todd Rundgren‘s “Clearly Human Live Virtual Tour” continues in Virginia Beach, VA. Check the link for several more shows in the coming weeks. Details here.

Friday: Boston-based blues-rockers GA-20 will be at the Narrows Center as part of their weekly live series streaming at 8PM. Details here.

Friday: Ruston Kelly will be live at 8:30 with “Stream and Destroy” with songs from his new album Shape and Destroy. Details here.

Saturday: The Philadelphia Folksong Society is holding the “Cabin Fever Fest” all weekend. A number folk artists are scheduled including Keb Mo, Larkin Poe, Bela Fleck and Abigail Washburn, The Secret Sisters and Valerie June. Details here.

Saturday: Newport Folk favorites Tank and the Bangas will be live streaming at 9PM. Details here.

Saturday: Billy Strings is performing “The Deja Vu Experiment,” a series of shows commemorating the legendary shows 50 years ago from the Grateful Dead from New York’s Capitol Theatre. Details here.

Sunday: Check out “A Livecreek Experience” with Nicklecreek live from Santa Barbara, CA at 7:30. Details here.