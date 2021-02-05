Rogers High School

Rogers High School has announced the winners of the annual science fair. This year’s fair was conducted entirely in a virtual environment. More than 50 students presented to over 65 judges. Scoring was extremely close as many projects were judged to be outstanding by the volunteer judges from the community including NUWC, URI professors, the Boys and Girls Club, Administration, faculty and staff, RHS alumni, and leading RHS seniors.

The winners will represent Rogers High School at the state science fair competition in March at CCRI. This years’ winners are:

Science Fair CategoryEngineering Category
Winners

Pauline Cooper – Face Covering Effectiveness 

Taylor Curry – Crystallization of Honey Delaney Gouveia – Paper Towel Absorbency 

Micah Brooks and Grace Cesarini – pH Levels and effects on Limestone 

Riley Ferreira – Store brand Ibuprofen Dissolution Reese Prater –The  Most Effective Covid-19 Face Mask 

Meghan Mureddu – Golf club loft and effects on distance & height 

Honorable Mention
Dylan Walker and Sam Cullen – Liquid Density and Freezing time 

Dellicia Allen and Kalysha Abdullah – Effects ofMusic on Focusing

Faye Dickison – Hand Santizer vs Bacteria Catherine Deangelo – Plants in harsh environments		Winners
Theo Henson         Driver monitoring system

 John Gleason            Grade point average calculator 

Honorable Mention
Ella Walker            Snore-No-More

