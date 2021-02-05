Rogers High School has announced the winners of the annual science fair. This year’s fair was conducted entirely in a virtual environment. More than 50 students presented to over 65 judges. Scoring was extremely close as many projects were judged to be outstanding by the volunteer judges from the community including NUWC, URI professors, the Boys and Girls Club, Administration, faculty and staff, RHS alumni, and leading RHS seniors.

The winners will represent Rogers High School at the state science fair competition in March at CCRI. This years’ winners are: