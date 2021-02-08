Become A What’s Up Newp Supporter Your support of our locally owned, independent newsroom will help us expand our coverage of the issues, people, and events happening in our community.

Wondering how much snow fell in your neighborhood? The National Weather Service has a list of unofficial observations that were taken during the past twenty-four hours from weather spotters and media reports. Note - there were no snow total recorded in Newport County by National Weather Service observers. We'll keep updating this list as more updates come in. Public Information Statement Spotter Reports National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA 1240 AM EST Mon Feb 08 2021 RHODE ISLAND ...Bristol County... Bristol 5.5 534 PM 2/07 Ham Radio ...Kent County... West Greenwich 10.0 735 PM 2/07 Ham Radio Greene 7.7 748 PM 2/07 Trained Spotter Coventry 7.2 835 PM 2/07 Trained Spotter West Warwick 7.2 647 PM 2/07 Ham Radio TF Green AP 7.0 715 PM 2/07 Airport ...Newport County... MIDDLETOWN 7.0 548 PM 2/07 Trained Spotter Portsmouth 5.2 515 PM 2/07 NWS Employee Little Compton 5.0 729 PM 2/07 Trained Spotter ...Providence County... Burrillville 11.0 556 PM 2/07 General Public north providence 11.0 920 PM 2/07 Trained Spotter Cumberland 10.0 645 PM 2/07 NWS Employee North Smithfield 9.8 449 PM 2/07 NONE North Foster 9.0 536 PM 2/07 Co-Op Observer Chepachet 9.0 457 PM 2/07 Ham Radio Glocester 9.0 433 PM 2/07 Trained Spotter Greenville 8.0 409 PM 2/07 Ham Radio North Providence 8.0 825 PM 2/07 NONE Pawtucket 7.5 624 PM 2/07 General Public Rumford 7.4 854 PM 2/07 Emergency Manager Lincoln 7.0 849 PM 2/07 Ham Radio Riverside 5.8 611 PM 2/07 Ham Radio Providence 5.0 451 PM 2/07 Media ...Washington County... North Kingstown 8.1 1045 PM 2/07 Trained Spotter Westerly 6.0 431 PM 2/07 Ham Radio Hope Valley 6.0 522 PM 2/07 Trained Spotter Saunderstown 5.2 522 PM 2/07 General Public