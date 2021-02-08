Become A What’s Up Newp Supporter

Wondering how much snow fell in your neighborhood? The National Weather Service has a list of unofficial observations that were taken during the past twenty-four hours from weather spotters and media reports.

Note - there were no snow total recorded in Newport County by National Weather Service observers. We'll keep updating this list as more updates come in.


Public Information Statement 
Spotter Reports 
National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA 
1240 AM EST Mon Feb 08 2021

RHODE ISLAND 

...Bristol County...   
Bristol                 5.5   534 PM  2/07  Ham Radio 

...Kent County... 
West Greenwich         10.0   735 PM  2/07  Ham Radio   
Greene                  7.7   748 PM  2/07  Trained Spotter   
Coventry                7.2   835 PM  2/07  Trained Spotter   
West Warwick            7.2   647 PM  2/07  Ham Radio   
TF Green AP             7.0   715 PM  2/07  Airport

...Newport County...   
MIDDLETOWN              7.0   548 PM  2/07  Trained Spotter   
Portsmouth              5.2   515 PM  2/07  NWS Employee   
Little Compton          5.0   729 PM  2/07  Trained Spotter

...Providence County...   
Burrillville           11.0   556 PM  2/07  General Public   
north providence       11.0   920 PM  2/07  Trained Spotter   
Cumberland             10.0   645 PM  2/07  NWS Employee   
North Smithfield        9.8   449 PM  2/07  NONE   
North Foster            9.0   536 PM  2/07  Co-Op Observer   
Chepachet               9.0   457 PM  2/07  Ham Radio   
Glocester               9.0   433 PM  2/07  Trained Spotter   
Greenville              8.0   409 PM  2/07  Ham Radio   
North Providence        8.0   825 PM  2/07  NONE   
Pawtucket               7.5   624 PM  2/07  General Public   
Rumford                 7.4   854 PM  2/07  Emergency Manager   
Lincoln                 7.0   849 PM  2/07  Ham Radio   Riverside               5.8   611 PM  2/07  Ham Radio   
Providence              5.0   451 PM  2/07  Media 

...Washington County...   
North Kingstown         8.1  1045 PM  2/07  Trained Spotter   
Westerly                6.0   431 PM  2/07  Ham Radio   
Hope Valley             6.0   522 PM  2/07  Trained Spotter   
Saunderstown            5.2   522 PM  2/07  General Public

