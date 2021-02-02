snow toals in Rhode Island
Wondering how much snow fell in your neighborhood? The National Weather Service has a list of unofficial observations that were taken during the past twenty-four hours from weather spotters and media reports.

Note - there were no snow total recorded in Newport County by National Weather Service observers. We'll keep updating this list as more updates come in.

RHODE ISLAND

...Bristol County...
  Warren                  5.5   804 PM  2/01  Trained Spotter

...Kent County...
  West Greenwich         11.0   859 PM  2/01  Ham Radio
  Coventry                9.3  1041 PM  2/01  Ham Radio
  Greene                  8.0   800 PM  2/01  Trained Spotter
  West Warwick            7.0  1102 PM  2/01  Ham Radio
  TF Green AP             3.4  1200 AM  2/02  TF Green Airport

...Providence County...
  Chepachet              13.0  1050 PM  2/01  Ham Radio
  North Foster           12.3   855 AM  2/02  CO OP observer
  BURRILLVILLE           10.0   651 AM  2/02  General Public
  Burrillville            9.0   918 PM  2/01  General Public
  Glocester               7.5   737 AM  2/02  Trained Spotter
  Providence              7.0  1148 PM  2/01  Law Enforcement
  North Smithfield        6.2   831 PM  2/01  Ham Radio
  Cumberland              5.8  1155 PM  2/01  NWS Employee
  North Providence        5.5   651 PM  2/01  Ham Radio
  Rumford                 3.0  1133 PM  2/01  Emergency Manager
  north providence        2.5   809 PM  2/01  General Public
  Scituate                2.3   250 PM  2/01  Public
  Pawtucket               2.0   924 AM  2/02  General Public

...Washington County...
  Richmond               12.0   927 PM  2/01  Ham Radio
  Westerly                7.5   735 AM  2/02  Ham Radio
  Charlestown             6.0   400 PM  2/01  Ham Radio
  South Kingstown         5.4   800 PM  2/01  Trained Spotter
  North Kingstown         3.1  1204 PM  2/01  Public

