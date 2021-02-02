Wondering how much snow fell in your neighborhood? The National Weather Service has a list of unofficial observations that were taken during the past twenty-four hours from weather spotters and media reports. Note - there were no snow total recorded in Newport County by National Weather Service observers. We'll keep updating this list as more updates come in.

RHODE ISLAND ...Bristol County... Warren 5.5 804 PM 2/01 Trained Spotter ...Kent County... West Greenwich 11.0 859 PM 2/01 Ham Radio Coventry 9.3 1041 PM 2/01 Ham Radio Greene 8.0 800 PM 2/01 Trained Spotter West Warwick 7.0 1102 PM 2/01 Ham Radio TF Green AP 3.4 1200 AM 2/02 TF Green Airport ...Providence County... Chepachet 13.0 1050 PM 2/01 Ham Radio North Foster 12.3 855 AM 2/02 CO OP observer BURRILLVILLE 10.0 651 AM 2/02 General Public Burrillville 9.0 918 PM 2/01 General Public Glocester 7.5 737 AM 2/02 Trained Spotter Providence 7.0 1148 PM 2/01 Law Enforcement North Smithfield 6.2 831 PM 2/01 Ham Radio Cumberland 5.8 1155 PM 2/01 NWS Employee North Providence 5.5 651 PM 2/01 Ham Radio Rumford 3.0 1133 PM 2/01 Emergency Manager north providence 2.5 809 PM 2/01 General Public Scituate 2.3 250 PM 2/01 Public Pawtucket 2.0 924 AM 2/02 General Public ...Washington County... Richmond 12.0 927 PM 2/01 Ham Radio Westerly 7.5 735 AM 2/02 Ham Radio Charlestown 6.0 400 PM 2/01 Ham Radio South Kingstown 5.4 800 PM 2/01 Trained Spotter North Kingstown 3.1 1204 PM 2/01 Public