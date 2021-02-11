Become A What’s Up Newp Supporter Your support of our locally owned, independent newsroom will help us expand our coverage of the issues, people, and events happening in our community.

For the second week in a row, the Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH)and Rhode Island Commerce announced during their weekly COVID-19 press briefing that restrictions would further loosen on venues and businesses in the state.

With the new guidance, that goes into effect beginning Friday, also came an increase in social gathering size – moving from just those to those within your household to 2 households when indoors and 3 households when outdoors.

The New Guidance

Earlier today, RIDOH reported an addition 416 new positive COVID-19 cases, 15 new fatalities, and 238 hospitalizations. 133,844 total doses of the vaccine have been administered in Rhode Island.

- Advertisement -

Further updates and information, will be posted on http://reopeningri.com/.