Rep. Deborah Ruggiero has been named chairwoman of the new House Committee on Innovation, Internet and Technology by House Speaker K. Joseph Shekarchi.

The new committee will handle technology matters and legislation for the House. It was created as part of the House rules adopted by the chamber last week.

“I am very eager to lead this exciting new committee for the House. Every year in the General Assembly we encounter more and increasingly complex new matters related to technology and innovation. Having a committee that can focus exclusively on them will help ensure that we are able to study and fully vet these issues, and help Rhode Island lead in the innovation and information economy,” said Chairwoman Ruggiero. “I view this focus on innovation and technology as a smart economic development move for our state, as well as a way to improve technological access and services for our citizens.”

Chairwoman Ruggiero, (D-Dist. 74, Jamestown, Middletown) served as chairwoman of the House Committee on Small Business from 2016 through 2018, and chaired the House Finance Committee’s Subcommittee on Environment and Transportation from 2015 through 2018. She co-chaired the Special Legislative Commission to Study Broadband Services and Accessibility, and has been a leading advocate in the General Assembly for expanded broadband services across the state. She was first elected to the House in 2008.

Additionally, she has been appointed to the House Finance Committee, where she previously served as a member from 2013 through 2018. She will serve on the Finance Committee’s Human Services and General Government subcommittees. She was also appointed to the House Special Legislation Committee.