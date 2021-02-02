Representative Lauren Carson, who represents Newport’s 75th District in the Rhode Island House of Representatives, has announced her committee appointments for her fourth term.

Carson has been appointed Second Vice Chair of the newly formed House Innovation, Internet, and Technology Committee. According to the RI General Assembly website, the new standing committee will “address issues relating to cybersecurity, data and internet privacy, and emerging technology, including technological innovation in state government.” Carson said, “As the North End of Newport continues to develop into an innovation hub, I am excited to bring Newport into conversations about the state’s technology future. I am thrilled that my colleague Rep. Deb Ruggiero has been appointed to chair this committee and I look forward to working with her.”

Carson has also been appointed by Speaker of the House K. Joseph Shekarchi to the team of Deputy Majority Leaders. On this appointment Carson said, “I am happy that Speaker Shekarchi chose me to be on his team. This appointment allows me to keep Newport at the center of essential state discussions”

Climate issues are a pillar of Carson’s legislation, so she has fittingly been appointed to the House Environment and Natural Resources Committee. In the past she has led a commission to study the impact of sea level rise in Rhode Island, sponsored legislation to phase out pollution-causing cesspools, and launched the Aquidneck Island Climate Caucus – a community group to give voice to the importance of mitigating and adapting for the earth’s changing climate.

Finally, Carson was appointed as a member to the House Oversight Committee (including a position as Chair of the Tourism, Arts, & Recreation Subcommittee) and the House Small Business Committee. She has served on these committees in previous terms.

“All of these appointments fit perfectly with the issues my constituents are concerned about – climate change and rising seas; creating a business-friendly environment that enhances our community; and planning ahead to position Newport as a leader in Rhode Island’s bright future.”

Carson can be reached at laurenhcarson@gmail.com or 401-523-1143.